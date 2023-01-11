UManitoba Bisons give Ukraine men’s hockey team a warm-up ahead of the World University Games in the US

The stands at the Canada Life Center in downtown Winnipeg were packed Monday night, but the crowd wasn’t there to see the Jets.

The University of Manitoba Bisons men’s hockey team hosted the Ukraine national under-25 hockey team for a special game as part of the Hockey Can’t Stop Tour.

The initiative raises money for the Canada-Ukraine Foundation to assist with ongoing humanitarian efforts. It is also intended as a way for the Ukrainian team players to get some practice ahead of the 2023 FISU Winter World University Games.

“It’s been really hard for them to train, to play, and this is what they like to do,” said sports reporter Gord Miller, an organizer of the Hockey Can’t Stop Tour.

“It’s a great honor that they’ve been invited to the World University Games. They didn’t think they could go.”

Gord Miller, former sportscaster, is an organizer of the Hockey Can’t Stop Tour. It made a stop at Canada Life Center on Monday. (Emily Messing/CBC)

Last week, an arena in eastern Ukraine’s Donbas region that doubled as a humanitarian aid warehouse was destroyed by a Russian missile strike.

The Ukrainian team played the Universities of Alberta, Calgary and Saskatchewan in Edmonton, Calgary and Saskatoon before taking on the Bisons in their fourth and final game. Then they head to the World University Games in Lake Placid, NY

“The first few games were very emotional,” said Miller. “It’s overwhelming for them in many ways.”

The Jets gave away 1,500 tickets to Ukrainian newcomers for the event in Winnipeg on Monday night.

Fans hold a Ukrainian flag in the packed stands of Canada Life Center on Monday night. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Fan Alyssa Rempel, decked out in the Ukrainian colors of blue and yellow, said it was important for her to show up and show support. Part of her family is from Ukraine, she says, and she still has loved ones there. A cousin died in the war last February.

“That’s why it’s so important for me to support Ukrainians visually and to be here as well,” she said.

Ukrainian newcomers, friends she made volunteering with the Ukrainian National Federation of Canada, were also in attendance and eager to take in the game, Rempel said.

“A lot of them have never seen a hockey game, so this is the biggest venue they’ve ever been to,” she said.

“Even though I went to U of M, I will certainly encourage Ukraine.”

Alyssa Rempel says she befriended Ukrainian newcomers while volunteering with the Ukrainian National Federation Canada and it was important to her to show her support during the game. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Oleh Blazhko arrived in Winnipeg from Ukraine five months ago.

“It’s a great place to live here,” he said. “I don’t really like the cold, but I’m getting used to it.”

Blazhko says he knew he had to be there from the moment he heard about the game. Clasping a Ukrainian flag in his hand, he said he intended to cheer “for the spirit of the Ukrainian people”.

Oleh Blazhko raises a Ukrainian flag ahead of the game between Ukraine and Bisons at Canada Life Center on Monday night. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Volodmyr Sovinskyy moved to Canada from Ukraine 16 years ago. He intended to cheer for both.

“I want to say a huge thank you,” he said. “Thank you to everyone in Winnipeg, in Canada, around the world. Thank you guys for supporting Ukraine.”

Volodmyr Sovinskyy said he was grateful to fundraising efforts like Hockey Can’t Stop for supporting efforts in Ukraine. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

Monday night was also special for Karen Schultz.

Her background is Ukrainian and she has relatives in Ukraine. Monday was also her 60th birthday.

And Schultz said her uncle is the late Ab McDonald, the Jets’ first captain in the late 1950s. His grandson played on the ice for the Bisons on Monday night.

Fans cheer and raise Ukrainian flags at Canada Life Centre. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

“It’s terrible what is happening to their country,” she said. “What a great fundraiser.”

Orest Stanovich said it meant a lot to him to see his home country’s team compete internationally.

“It is very nice for our country because now it is very terrible,” he said.

“That is why we are very happy that you are helping us as a Canadian country.”

Orest Stanovich said it meant a lot to him to see Ukrainian players take to the ice. (Gary Solilak/CBC)

In a tweet posted later Monday night, the Bisons said the Ukrainian national team beat them 5-1.

“No matter the score, a night we’ll never forget!” said the tweet.