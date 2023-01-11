The Chinese team won the nine-man singles event in the Asian preliminary rounds of the Durban World Table Tennis Championships 2023-01-11 12:16:49.0 Source: Xinhua Net

The second round of the singles group match of the Asian preliminary rounds of the Durban World Table Tennis Championships took place on the 10th. Of the 10 participating Chinese players, veteran Ma Long played seven rounds and unfortunately lost. The remaining 9 people won the final of the World Table Tennis Championship to qualify for the Chinese team Singles program.

In the women’s singles, Sun Yingsha, Chen Meng, Wang Yidi and Chen Xingtong defeated their opponents. Wang Manyu lost a match with Korean player Cui Hyo-joo and eventually won with a 4:1 reversal. Wang Manyu said that in the first game he made more unnecessary mistakes and the opponent played more aggressively. The second game was also behind by 3:7, which put a lot of pressure on myself, but I was able to bite when I was behind in the second game and I was more confident in the following games.

In the men’s singles, Fan Zhendong beat India’s Desai 4:0, Wang Chuqin beat Iran’s Aramyan 4:1, Liang Jingkun beat He Junjie from Hong Kong, China 4:2, and Xiang Peng beat Iran’s Huo Dai 4: 1 Yi.

Wang Chuqin revealed that because his opponent defeated Lin Gaoyuan in the Asian Cup last year, he attached great importance to it. He had many exchanges with Lin Gaoyuan before the match, asking Lin Gaoyuan for advice on the opponent’s characteristics. “His (Aramyan) ability to serve, backhand and defend is very good. If he can’t adjust to his rhythm, he will soon be pulled away by him and it will become very difficult to chase. Although the score is stalemate, the most important thing is that I win at the critical moment.”

Malone’s opponent that day was Maharu Yoshimura from Japan. After the first six rounds, the two were tied. After that, Malone lost the tiebreaker at 3:11 and enters the next qualifying round.

From 20 to 28 May, the final phase of the 2023 World Table Tennis Championships will take place in Durban, South Africa.