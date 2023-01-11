Boyle’s Buffs set for LA Road Swing

THE ANGELS After settling things on a crucial two-game homestand last week, Colorado heads west this week for a two-game road trip that could give the Buffaloes a big boost in several critical areas.

Tad Boyle The Buffs open the trip Thursday with a 7pm (MT) game in Southern California (Pac-12 Networks), followed by a 6pm Saturday game at seventh place UCLA (Fox).

While the Buffs (11-6 overall, 3-3 Pac-12) aren’t even halfway through their conference season, this is one of those road trips that opens up all sorts of possibilities.

One win would meet Boyle’s minimum standards for conference success, earn at least a split on the road and protect your home court.

But two wins would be huge in terms of the Buffs NET rating, their NCAA Tournament resume and their place in the conference standings.

The Buffs are currently in the low 60’s in the NET, one of the main yardsticks of the NCAA Tournament selection committee. They also currently sit in seventh place in the Pac-12 standings, well outside the top four spots for a team to see a conference tournament first round.

But two wins would significantly improve those numbers, especially one in UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion against the leading Bruins (14-2, 5-0).

However, the Bruins are not the Buffs’ main concern right now. Rather, all their attention is focused on the front end of the west coast journey, Thursday’s encounter with the Trojans (11-5, 3-2). Andy Enfield’s team has had a season of ups and downs so far, but they come off with a narrow 60-58 loss to UCLA last week, and they have victories over Washington and Cal, two teams that beat Colorado this year.

Aside from the shock loss at Cal, the Buffs have had some of their best basketball of the season this past month. They’ve won two in a row, including last weekend’s sweep of Oregon and Oregon State, and seven of their last eight.

But now the schedule is getting more difficult.

“We’re coming off a pretty good lineup of games minus the Ca; debacle and so now it’s time to shut up or shut up,” said Boyle. “Can we beat the top half of the league? We have 14 league games left and nine of them are against opponents who are above us in the standings. This is two. Every game is important when you get into the league, but if we could find a way to win on Thursday it would really help our chances as we move forward.”

The Buffs have been getting some solid production in several areas from several players in their recent hot stretch. Forward Tristan da Silva earned Pac-12 Player of the Week honors this week after averaging 23.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.0 assists in the Oregon schools sweep. Guard KJ Simpson is the Pac-12’s second best scorer (17.9 points per game) while co-guardian Julian Hammond III had 16 points in the win over Oregon.

In the meantime, Luke O’Brien came off the bench to grab 20 rebounds in the two games while J’Vonne Hadley remains one of the Buffs’ most consistent players. The junior forward who spends much of his time in the paint ranks ninth in the league in shooting percentage (.552) and fourth in the league in offensive rebounding (almost three per game).

SHORT LOOK USC (11-5, 3-2): The Trojans themselves won against Brigham Young and Colorado State, but also lost against Tennessee (who defeated CU) and Washington State.

Still, they are a talented couple capable of playing at a high level. Guards Boogie Ellis and Drew Peterson combined average nearly 30 points per game, while big man Joshua Morgan leads the league in blocked shots, averaging nearly three per game.

But perhaps most importantly, the Trojans are 7-1 at home this year, with their lone loss at Galen Center in the season opener at the hands of Florida Gulf Coast.

“We have to make good decisions,” said Boyle. “They send everything to Morgan because they want the ball to come to him and then he disputes shots, blocks shots, changes shots and discourages shots.”

SHORT LOOK UCLA (14-2, 5-0): The Bruins may be the Pac-12’s best shot at a Final Four team. They are 9-0 at Pauley Pavilion this year and have won 11 in a row.

Their two big guns are wing Jaime Jaquez (17 points per game) and point guard Tyger Campbell (13.3 points, 4.6 assists per game). Guard Jaylen Clark scores at a clip of 14 points and guard David Singleton averages over 10 per game.

But the Bruins really keep their hats on defense, giving up a paltry 61 points per game, the best in the Pac-12. They outscore their opponents by 17 points per game and lead the league in field goal percentage of 3 points.