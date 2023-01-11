Size over form: the strange case of resting Suryakumar Yadav | Cricket





Rohit Sharma had dropped a hint on Monday. Still, it was surprising that India entered the first ODI against Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati without Suryakumar Yadav in the line-up. He is India’s leading batsman in its current form in limited overs cricket, regardless of the distinction Sharma tried to make between T20Is and ODIs on the eve of the match. In response to a mid-order question on Monday, India’s skipper had said: It is more of a great headache to have a headache than not to have a headache. We’ll look at who has done well for us in ODI cricket and in what situations they have done well. The problem arises when you start comparing different formats. Those guys who have performed in ODIs get a run, simple as that. Shape is important, but sizes are also important. Sharma’s reference to ODI numbers on Tuesday appeared to be justification for supporting Shreyas Iyer over Yadav in the playing eleven. Yes, Yadav is yet to shine in ODIs as he has in T20Is: 384 runs in 16 matches at an average of 32 and strike rate of 100.52. Iyer, on the other hand, had 1537 runs in 39 ODIs at 48.03 and a strike rate of 96 for Tuesday. But the bigger debate should perhaps be about including KL Rahul at the cost of benching a Yadav in form. In 2022, Rahul’s ODI numbers just couldn’t get past 251 runs in 10 matches at an average of 27.88 with a top score of 73. Also his strike rate has dropped to 80.19. Rahul’s poor form has spread across all formats but he continues to find favor when returning to domestic cricket and rediscovering his confidence might be the right thing to do. Once India decided to omit Ishan Kishan, a double centurion, on his last ODI outing, India had to have Rahul in the mix as he is the only other wicket-keeper available. Rahul scored 39 off 29 balls on Tuesday, clearly not enough runs to support his recent figures. Regardless of the eleven’s balance, isn’t there a strong case to say that Yadav should be one of the first names on the team sheet? The supposed difference between T20I and ODI form that Sharma tried to highlight also reveals India’s prospects. When teams like England, the leaders in white-ball cricket, see the 50-over format as a longer version of T20s, India risks entering a time warp if they don’t support a Yadavs caliber batsman. The Sri Lankan bowlers must have breathed a sigh of relief when they found out they weren’t dealing with Suryakumar’s 360-degree range on a belter of a pitch. In the third T20I at Rajkot on Saturday, Yadav delivered the knockout blow with an enterprising 112* off 51 balls that took your breath away. With only 14 bilateral ODIs and the Asia Cup remaining for India before the World Cup now, does Yadav’s mediocre ODI record to date mean he won’t get a chance to make it up? If so, India would make the mistake of going into the 50-over World Cup with an outright match winner warming the bench. It wouldn’t be the first selection blunder they’ve made at a recent major event either. That may be why they haven’t won an ICC event in ten years.

Vivek Krishnan is a sports journalist who likes to cover cricket and football, among other things. He wanted to become a cricketer himself, but has happily settled on watching and writing about different sports.

