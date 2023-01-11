Rich Bonfiglio Named Penn’s Albert G. Molloy Head Mens Tennis Coach

PHILADELPHIA Rich Bonfiglio, who most recently served as an assistant coach at USC, has been named the Albert G. Molloy Head Men’s Tennis Coach at Penn. Bonfiglio also has two seasons in the Ivy League as an assistant coach with Columbia and has been a college coach for over a decade.

“Rich rose to the top of a competitive candidate pool,” said Alanna Shanahan, the T. Gibbs Kane, Jr. W’69 Director of Athletics and Recreation. “A proven winner at the highest level, he is a strong recruiter, as evidenced by his numerous nationally ranked recruiting classes. Throughout his career, he has developed strong relationships with his student-athletes, both on and off the court. Our Men’s Tennis Program is coming off one of the most successful seasons in the program’s history, and I am confident that Rich is well suited to help our student-athletes move forward.”

“I am extremely excited to become the Head Men’s Tennis Coach at Penn,” said Bonfiglio. “I would like to thank Director of Athletics Alanna Shanahan, Senior Associate Athletic Director Rudy Fuller and the rest of Penn’s athletic department for this wonderful opportunity to work at such a prestigious academic and athletic institution. I look forward to building on Penn’s rich tennis tradition in the Ivy League and on the national stage. Go Quakers!”

Bonfiglio began his tenure at USC in 2021, helping the Trojans to their 15th consecutive NCAA Round of 16 appearance, a third consecutive Pac-12 Tournament championship, and a national ranking as high as #5. He coached the Pac-12 Singles Player of the Year in Stefan Dostanic and the Pac-12 Doubles Team of the Year. USC posted an overall record of 23-6 and a score of 7-1 in the Pac-12 in 2021-22.

Last summer, Bonfiglio was selected as the USTA National Collegiate Coach and traveled with the top five American players as he transitioned to the professional level.

From 2019-2021, Bonfiglio was an assistant coach at Columbia, recruiting the nation’s No. 2 recruiting class before leaving for USC. In its first season, Columbia was ranked seventh nationally before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. His sophomore season was also canceled due to the pandemic, but he helped recruit the country’s fourth best recruiting class. Off the field, Bonfiglio helped fundraise and design for a $50 million tennis facility.

Prior to Columbia, Bonfiglio was an assistant at the University of San Diego, where he helped lead the Toreros to three West Coast Conference regular season and tournament championships from 2017-19. He oversaw nine all-conference selections, including the 2019 WCC Player of the Year in Gui Osorio. San Diego reached the NCAA Round of 32 in 2018 and 2019 and was ranked 25th in the final ITA national rankings in 2019. Bonfiglio was named ITA Southwest Region Assistant Coach of the Year in 2018.

The Bronxville, NY native began his coaching career as a men’s and women’s assistant coach with Trinity from 2011-14 where he led both teams to the national rankings. He moved to Ithaca as an assistant coach for the men’s and women’s teams for one season, with the women’s team capturing the Empire 8 championship. Bonfiglio then went to Amherst from 2015-2017 to become an assistant men’s tennis coach, helping the team reach seventh in the national rankings and recruiting the top league in Division III.

Bonfiglio was a student-athlete for men’s tennis at Middlebury for two seasons, helping the Panthers reach the NCAA Division III semifinals his freshman year. He finished his career at Trinity, earning all conference honors and serving as team captain his senior year. The Bantams finished in the top 20 of Division III both seasons.

Bonfiglio received a bachelor’s degree in public policy and law in 2011 and a master’s degree in public policy from Trinity in 2014.

What they say about Rich Bonfiglio

“In my 48 years of coaching and teaching, I honestly have never come across a person more perfectly equipped to be a great college coach than Rich. He was a fine player and a great assistant who was possibly the best recruiter in the country. He landed world-class players at both Columbia and USC. His time has come to take over the reins and I couldn’t be happier for him or for Penn.”

Paul Assaiante, Head Coach, Trinity College

“This is a very exciting time for Penn Men’s Tennis with the hiring of Rich Bonfiglio. Rich will bring a tireless work ethic to all aspects of the program and a relentless approach to recruiting the best student-athletes. It is no surprise that Rich the coaching is climbing so fast and has the opportunity to lead Penn Men’s Tennis to new heights.”

Todd Doebler, Head Coach, Amherst College

“This is a fantastic rental for the Quakers. Rich has had success in every program he has touched due to his drive and competitive spirit. His dedication to his players and passion for the job will give Penn the edge he needs to succeed in the Ivy League.”

Ryan Keckley, Head Coach, University of San Diego

“Rich is one of the great up and coming coaches in the country. He is an exceptional recruiter who really knows how to connect with players and prospects. He is one of the hardest workers who will work tirelessly until he achieves his goal. or get the job done Penn’s student-athletes are getting a great coach, and the Ivy League better be ready.

Brett Masi, Head Coach, USC