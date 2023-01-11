Sports
New York man sets world record for eating in most Michelin-starred restaurants in one day
Eric Finkelstein, 34, embarked on a heartbreaking mission in October to eat at 18 of the acclaimed eateries within 24 hours.
It took the healthcare IT consultant 14 months to plan his eccentric feat, not least because he had to arrange bookings at so many of the city’s top establishments.
“The planning was more than half the challenge, just getting restaurants to agree and then finding a logical route that worked,” he told CNN in a phone interview Tuesday.
The idea, officially recognized by Guinness World Records (GWR) last month, came to him during the pandemic, as he left town.
The dish called “Everything Brioche” at Red Paper Clip was one of his favorites.
Eric Finkelstein
After temporarily returning in 2021, Finkelstein compiled a list of top restaurants where he planned to eat. He also joined an online nutrition group, where he first learned about the challenge.
With two other world records to his name – both related to table tennis, a sport he used to participate in – his interest was immediately piqued.
“I loved the idea,” he told GWR. “It combined my love of eating interesting foods, working on a checklist, and working on something.”
Completion of the challenge
Finkelstein initially contacted more than 80 restaurants, but only heard from 10 restaurants. Unfortunately, four of them lost their star when the Michelin Guide announced its picks for 2022 – just 20 days before its official attempt.
He frantically contacted other restaurants and luckily managed to secure enough reservations for his official attempt on Oct. 26.
The day started with a $36 grilled avocado salad at Le Pavillon in Midtown. That was followed by caviar, blini and crème fraîche for $25 at Caviar Russe.
Other highlights included grilled scallops dressed with grapefruit and chrysanthemum at Tuome; a $15 bowl of blueberries at Aquavit; a $24 steak tartare at Oiji Mi; and oysters for $26 at The Modern.
His last bite was in Noda, where he tasted a uni (sea urchin) and caviar-covered chawanmushi.
The total bill came to $494, not including tax and tips. The Michelin-starred binge totaled about 5,000 calories, Finkelstein estimated, and was completed in 11 hours.
The rules meant that Finkelstein could only travel between restaurants on foot or by public transport.
Eric Finkelstein
He told CNN that his nickname growing up was “the finisher” because of his ability to polish everyone’s meals. But this was a different competition, he said.
“I got really full,” he told CNN. “Certainly at the two-thirds mark, I started to get a little nervous about my appetite. The next day I hardly ate anything,” he laughed.
Other record achievements
Finkelstein’s previous records are for longest table tennis serve (5 feet) and largest table tennis ball mosaic, along with two friends.
He told CNN that in 2019 he was part of a failed attempt to break the record for most people performing a Dragon Ball Kamehameha – a move inspired by the popular anime series.
He added that in 2021 he became the first person to visit every Citi Bike station in New York.
“I tried other things that weren’t official world records,” said Finkelstein. “When Pokemon Go was all the rage, I took a trip around the world hoping to become the first person to catch the regionally released Pokemons. Unfortunately, someone else beat me to it by two weeks.”
Finkelstein at Noda, which he considered his favorite total experience.
Eric Finkelstein
Finkelstein hopes to try his next record with his girlfriend, but is tight-lipped about the concept.
“As a kid, my parents would give me this book every year with the top 10 of everything and I was totally absorbed in it,” he told CNN. “But it wasn’t until I was in my late twenties that I tried to set records.
“I enjoyed things involving jokes in college, so I thought what could I do as an adult version to stay a kid.”
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/michelin-restaurant-record-scli-intl/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- New York man sets world record for eating in most Michelin-starred restaurants in one day
- Boys Hockey: Prairie Center skates to win over Park Rapids – Park Rapids Enterprise
- Samsung Galaxy S23 could be on the market soon.here is everything we know
- Yale, Oxford in India is Modi government’s way to divide, bring OBCs and Dalits back to dark past
- Business listings on Apple Maps are getting more detailed with the launch of Apple Business Connect TechCrunch
- Fad Diets: What Are They?
- Rich Bonfiglio Named Penn’s Albert G. Molloy Head Mens Tennis Coach
- This country banned plastic bags – should we all do the same? – BBC News
- A low-carbohydrate diet improves glycemic control in people with type 2 diabetes
- Nevada Cancer Coalition Brings Awareness to Cervical Health
- Sask. liquor and gaming to auction 35 liquor licenses for retail stores next month
- The Amazon is still burning – illegal gold mining could make it worse