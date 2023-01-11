The Broncos will host the Northern Illinois Huskies in Wednesday’s Matchup





KALAMAZOO, Mich. The Western Michigan University women’s basketball team will host conference opponent Northern Illinois University at the University Arena on Wednesday night. With a tip at 7 p.m., Wednesday’s matchup features Lawson Lunatic Day. Come support the women’s ring and enjoy a $4 hot dog and chips meal deal! Students claim their free ticket and have a chance to win a VIP hockey package. WHERE TO LOOK Wednesday’s matchup between the Broncos and Huskies will be available for streaming on ESPN+/ The link to the stream is listed above and can also be found HERE. EVERYTHING VS NORTHERN ILLINOIS The Broncos lead the all-time series against Northern Illinois 41-30. The Huskies won both meetings last season by double digits, 61-47 in Kalamazoo and 73-55 in the Convocation Center. NIU has won six of the last nine meetings with WMU. EXPLORING THE HUSKIES The Northern Illinois Huskies combined for a combined 31 points in the final period, with A’Jah Davis making the game-winning free throw with 1.4 seconds left to beat Mid-American Conference preseason favorites Toledo with 67 -66 to beat. Davis led the scorers with 22 points and 11 rebounds for her eighth double-double of the season. She ranks second in the MAC in both field goal percentage (56.1 percent) and rebounds per game (11.1). Chelby Koker recorded double digits for her seventh time, recording 21 points and a game-high six assists. As a unit, Northern Illinois averages 70.2 PPG on 40.7 percent shooting from the field. The Huskies averaged 37.7 rebounds per game, for a rebound margin of -0.2 per game over their opponents. NIU averages 11.2 free throws per game and scores 75.6 percent of their attempts from the line. Northern Illinois gives 13.4 assists per game and averages 8.8 steals per game. WHAT TO EXPECT FROM WEST MICHIGAN Western Michigan (5-8.02 MAC) will host Northern Illinois after falling to Ball State 76-70 on Saturday at the University Arena. Three players scored double digits for Western Michigan, while several added a spark from the bench. TaylorWilliams scored a season-high 25 points while Hannah Spitzley chipped in a season-high 12 points along with her season-high 10 rebounds. Lauren Ross 10 points added to the match. In a back-and-forth battle between the Broncos and Cardinals, the two teams combined for eight ties and eight lead changes. The Broncos proved themselves on defense as the two teams never led by more than seven in the afternoon. Western Michigan averages 66.1 PPG on 38.9 percent shooting from the field. The Broncos averaged 31.5 rebounds per game, for a rebound margin of -4.6 per game over their opponents. WMU averages 11.7 free throws per game and takes down 66.7 percent of their attempts from the line. Western Michigan dished out 12.2 assists per game, averaging 10.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game. LEADING THE MAC (*National Ranking)

Lauren Ross

Field Goal Attempts – 3rd (192), *149th

Field Goal Percentage – 6th (45.8), *131st

Field Goals – 2nd (88), *112th

Free Throw Attempts – 3rd (84), *49th

Free throw percentage –5th (84.5), *77th

Free Throws – 1st (71), *28th

Points per game – 1st (21.0), *14th

Three-point percentage – 7th (35.1), *133rd

Three-pointers per game – 6th (2.00), *164th TaylorWilliams

blocks – 2nd (23), *61st

Blocks per game – 2nd (1.92), *33rd

Field Goal Percentage – 4th (47.6), *102nd

Points per game – 11th (14.1), *223rd

Rebounds per game – 5th (7.7), *138th Hannah Spitzley

Steals per game – 5th (2.00), *148th MAKE IT MARK Few teams shoot as many three-pointers as WMU; his 28 three-point field goal attempts per game lead the MAC and rank ninth in the nation. Ross leads the Broncos in three-pointers with 26-of-74, followed by Maddie Watts with 19-of-65 made, and then Maggie Stutelberg with 18 of 69 attempts made. ON THE HORIZON After Wednesday’s game against NIU, the Broncos head north to face the Chippewas of Central Michigan. Tip-off at Mount Pleasant on Saturday, January 14 is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be available for streaming via ESPN+. Students can claim their tickets to attend all WMU home games for free, and tickets for all Bronco home games can be found at wmubroncos.com/tickets, or by calling 1-888-4-WMU-Tix.

