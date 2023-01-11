Sports
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Tennis without Serena starts in earnest
Through HOWARD FENDRICH, AP Tennis Writer
Tennis continues from Serena Williams. It has to. Perhaps not easy, mind you, given the transcendent figure she was, both on and off the court. But that’s what sport does, even when superstars leave. Of course they all go away and sports always go on.
The matches will be played, new stars will rise, fans will keep watching. And Williams will of course be missed. By spectators. By tour, tournament and television executives. by other athletes.
And as the 2023 Australian Open kicks off Monday (Sunday evening EST), the first Grand Slam tournament to be held since she retired from the US Open in September, shortly before her 41st birthday, the owner of 23 major singles championships said she is the preferred the term evolving into retired tennis will give a real taste of what a post-Serena world looks like on a big stage.
That’s the case, even if her impact won’t fade, as US Open tournament director Stacey Allaster put it: She leaves an indelible legacy of grace and perseverance that will inspire athletes, both men and women, for generations to come.
There will certainly be those keeping tabs on tangible data throughout the two weeks at Melbourne Park and as this season, and future seasons, move along. Figures such as visitor numbers and TV ratings will be parsed in an attempt to measure the effect of the departure of someone who earned the status of a celebrity who needs only one name.
In a way, though, that’s all a bit beside the point.
Her legacy is very broad, to the point where you can’t even describe it in words. She has changed the sport so much. She has introduced people to the sport who have never heard of tennis,” said Naomi Osaka, a 25-year-old from Japan who has won four Grand Slam singles titles but has not played a full match since August and the Australian Open will sit out. . “I really think she is the greatest force in the sport. That’s not deliberately trying to make (Roger) Federer or (Rafael) Nadal smaller. I just think she’s the greatest thing that will ever be in the sport.
In recent decades, people may have worried about what would happen if Chris Evert and Martina Navratilova stopped playing. Or when Bjorn Borg, John McEnroe and Jimmy Connors moved on. Or Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi. Or Steffi Graf. And so on.
It’s always a loss when you let great players go. But I’ve been through this for six or seven generations, said Billie Jean King, a two-time inductee in the International Tennis Hall of Fame who won 12 Grand Slam trophies in singles and another 27 in women’s or mixed doubles.
I mean, I remember when Sampras left and when Martina and Chris left. I was like, oh no! What’s going to happen? Well, Sampras was there, and guess what? There’s Roger Federer. There’s Nadal. … The same goes for the women. We now have Iga (Swiatek), who has taken over,” said King. “Each generation gets better, and the depth of women’s tennis is better than ever before, and Serena is somewhat responsible for that, because each generation builds on the last generation.
Shortly after Williams lost to Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round at Flushing Meadows, another tennis titan, 20-time champion Federer, announced his retirement. Federer had not played an official game in over a full year due to a series of knee surgeries.
For Williams, there were times when she stopped competing for stretches, either due to health issues or simply because she wanted to devote time to other interests, which she believed contributed to her longevity.
WTA CEO and Chairman Steve Simon thinks those gaps left room for new faces in women’s tennis, such as current No. 1 Swiatek and American teenager Coco Gauff.
Serena has played what I would call a restricted schedule over the past few years anyway. So obviously we have a new set of stars coming in and definitely settling in and doing well, Simon said. But I can see us continuing to celebrate Serena and I hope she comes back and plays another five or 10 years.
Good luck with that.
But those she brought to tennis, whether players or fans, would last much longer than that time frame.
Serena has got a lot of people interested in our sport. And now it’s up to the next generation to do that,” said King. “People, always, the media goes into this every time: Oh, they’re leaving! Oh, what’s going to happen? Someone always comes up. The cream rises to the top.
