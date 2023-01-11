Sports
Several teams make big deals before the Canadian Hockey League trade deadlines expire
When Windsor Spitfires general manager Bill Bowler heard that Shane Wright might be returning to the Ontario Hockey League, he knew he had to do some research.
Wright, who was drafted fourth overall by the Seattle Kraken in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, was sent back to the Kingston Frontenacs of the OHL on January 6, one day after winning gold with Canada in the Junior Hockey World Cup. Kraken GM Ron Francis said at the time that transferring Wright from Seattle to Kingston would give him a chance to win a Memorial Cup.
Bowler also wanted to see Wright win a Memorial Cup, wearing only a Spitfires jersey. He contacted the Frontenacs to tell them he was interested and then began looking at what assets Windsor could send east in a deal.
“If you’re sitting where we were in the standings as a hockey club, and there’s a Shane Wright available, you just weigh the options and make some decisions,” Bowler said Tuesday shortly after the OHL’s trade deadline passed. “You take all the information and to me it’s a calculated risk that our team and management thought made sense.
“It gives our fans and our city and our team a good boost here to have some real fun here for a good playoff run.”
Wright and a conditional 2025 14th round pick from Kingston were sent to Windsor Monday night ahead of forward Ethan Miedema, defenseman Gavin McCarthy and seven draft picks, two of which are conditional.
With the Spitfires (23-9-4) atop the OHL’s West Division, Bowler said it was time to get aggressive, even as Windsor appeared to be giving up much of his future potential.
“Every transaction carries risk, but ultimately it makes sense for our organization to do so right now,” said Bowler. “I am confident that we will have a very good hockey club next year.
“There are ways to recoup crops. Obviously the fume box is a bit empty, we’d like to supply it and get some of our crops back, but we will.”
Windsor wasn’t the only team to weigh the pros and cons of trading a range of picks.
The Ottawa 67’s (28-6-2), currently first overall in the OHL, purchased defenseman Pavel Mintyukov from Saginaw on Tuesday morning and sent nine draft picks to the Spirit. That move came three days after Ottawa brought forward Logan Morrison of the Hamilton Bulldogs for six picks.
Morrison and Mintyukov are second and third on the OHL’s points list with 58 and 54, respectively.
“While it’s a pretty extensive range of draft picks, we haven’t had to replace a player from our lineup, our team is intact,” said 67’s GM James Boyd. “We are adding two leading players to our league. We will be stronger in the future.”
In the Western Hockey League, the Kamloops Blazers (22-8-6) defenseman Olen Zellweger got another member of the Canadian junior team and forward Ryan Hofer, both NHL opportunities from the Everett Silvertips on Sunday for forward Drew Englot, defensemen Kaden Hammell and Rylan Pearce, prospect Jack Bakker and nine selections in future WHL Prospects Drafts, as well as one conditional pick.
As the host of the Memorial Cup, Kamloops has an automatic place in the National Major Junior Championship.
Earlier that same day, WHL-leading Winnipeg traded Ice (29-5-0) for Ottawa Senators prospect Zack Ostapchuk, who had been Wright’s teammate in the junior champions. Winnipeg in return sent Skyler Bruce and Connor Dale, prospects Owen Brees and Hudson Landmark, as well as four draft picks to the Vancouver Giants.
Vancouver assistant general Peter Toigo said the Giants were not considering trading Ostapchuk until the offers became too good to pass up.
“Maybe that’s why it cost so much to buy Zack, because we really didn’t want to trade him,” Toigo said. “We weren’t really shopping (Ostapchuk), it was just that people kept bugging us about him.
“We kept saying, ‘Oh, we don’t really want to trade him’, but the offers that came in got to a point where it’s kind of hard not to look at how that helps set up future teams in the years to come .”
Creating a competitive team in the junior major is a very different task than in the NHL, as clubs have players for a maximum of five years. No team has been built around a core of players for a decade, mainly because the better a player is, the more likely he is to be called up to the professional level.
“If you have an elite player, it usually takes one or two years and they go to the National Hockey League,” said Boyd. “So not only should we be able to evaluate our team now, but also next year and the year after that and plan accordingly.”
Bowler agreed with Boyd, noting that each level of hockey faces different challenges.
“There’s a short window here in the Ontario Hockey League or in the CHL,” Bowler said. “So when to strike or when you feel you have a chance is important. The window can close and things can happen that are out of your control.”
This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 10, 2023.
John Chidley-Hill, The Canadian Press
Note to readers: This is a corrected version of an earlier story. It corrects the spelling of Spitfires General Manager Bill Bowler’s name.
