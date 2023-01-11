Prata Clutch Gene leads Niners past Texas Tech, 4-3





Next game: at Yale Invitational 14-01-2023 | All day Jan 14 (Sat) / all day Bee Yale invitees History KNOXVILLE, Tenn. sophomore Vasco silver activated his linkage gene on Tuesday afternoon and secured match point with a 7-6 (4), 2-6, 7-5, victory over Dimitrios Azoidis to propel the Charlotte men’s tennis team past Texas Tech, 4-3, from inside the Goodfriend Tennis Center. “I’m so proud of our guys’ effort and determination to fight through so many tough moments this afternoon,” said Head Coach Kyle Bailey said. “There is a lot involved in these games and these guys have worked really hard since the autumn. They have put a lot of effort into their training and invested in the team and they got the reward today. “This is a big step for this program to get to a place like this and compete with a really talented Texas Tech team and the guys showed a lot of toughness. That in itself is something we’ve been working on and I’m incredibly proud on how these guys played from top to bottom in the lineup today. Every guy, both on and off the field, brought it today. We’ll enjoy this and get back to work at Yale next weekend.” The win is Charlotte’s (1-1) first victory over a current member of the Big 12 and sends Texas Tech back to Lubbock, 0-2, early in the double season. Texas Tech threw the haymaker of the afternoon and won the double in comprehensive fashion with a 6-3 win on lane two and a dominant, 6-2 win on lane one to take a 1-0 lead heading into the singles. In singles, sides went back and forth on each court, with the Niners earning five first sets, four of which came in tiebreaks. Finally, freshmen, Ivan Dreycopp put CLT on the board and defeated Sebastian Abboud 7-6(1), 6-3 in straight sets to tie the score at 1-1. Minutes later, his compatriots, Matthias Iturbe battled past Tyler Stewart, 7-5, 7-5, on court four to give CLT a 2-1 lead with four games left on court. At the top of the lineup, sophomore Cozy Simon earned his first career victory from the No. 1 ranking by beating Reed Collier 7-6 (8), 6-4 to double the Niners’ advantage and put the Greens on the verge of taking the match point to conquer. Texas Tech tied the score, 3-3, with a pair of highly contested wins on lanes six and three. With Prata all on court two, the Lisbon, Portugal native fought off a blistering serve on deuce point to Texas Tech and sent the Red Raiders home winless as a 49er dog stack followed. SOMETHING ABOUT PRATA AND GOODFRIEND On the same field where his brother Martim has won so many games in his collegiate career, Vasco silver picked up his first match point of the season and just the second of his fledgling Queen City career. SINGLES SEE CLT THROUGH Just as it did so many times in 2022, the Niners singles game pushed the Green & White to yet another heroic dub. CLT won nine games after dropping the double last season and did so again on Tuesday afternoon at K-Town. NEXT ONE Charlotte returns to action next weekend when it travels north to Yale to compete in the Yale MLK Day Invitational, January 14-16. Play in the holiday hidden dual runs from Saturday to Monday in New Haven. RESULTS

Doubles Azoidis/Collier (TTU) defeated. Simon/Vannemreddy (CLT) 6-2 Ribero/Pawlak (TTU) defeated. Dreycopp/Iturbe (CLT) 6-3 Prata/Gloria (CLT) vs. Abboud/Stewart (TTU) 4-5, unfinished Order of Finish: 2, 1* Single people Coy Simon (CLT) def. Reed Collier (TTU) 7-6(8), 6-4 Vasco Silver (CLT) def. Dimitrios Azoidis (TTU) 7-6(4), 2-6, 7-5 Franco Ribero (TTU) defeated. Abhimanyu Vannemreddy (CLT) 6-4, 7-6(5) Matthias Iturbe (CLT) def. Tyler Stewart (CLT) 7-5, 7-5 Ivan Dreycopp (CLT) def. Sebastian Abboud (TTU) 7-6(1), 6-3 Lorenzo Esquici (TTU) defeated. Brett Gloria (CLT) 6-7(3), 6-1, 6-1 Order of Finish: 5, 4, 1, 6, 3, 2*

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://charlotte49ers.com/news/2023/1/10/mens-tennis-prata-clutch-gene-leads-niners-past-texas-tech-4-3.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]ngcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos