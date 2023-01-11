Details for party in Athens





After winning back-to-back college football national championships, the University of Georgia is ready to celebrate. UGA Football has announced plans for a parade through Athens and a ceremony at Sanford Stadium on Saturday, January 14. The gates of Sanford Stadium open at noon and the parade down Lumpkin Street begins at 12:30 p.m. The team will then do their Dawg Walk at the Baxter Street extension at 1pm, pass through the Tate Student Center Plaza and then head to the stadium at 2pm for a formal program. 2023 UGA Football Championship Parade Route (UGA Football). UGA Football National Championship Celebration Date: Saturday, January 14, 2023

Venue: Sanford Stadium

Procession: 12:30 p.m

Dawg Walk: 1 p.m

Stadium celebration: 2 p.m Due to construction on the south side of the stadium, access to the event is only possible through gates 1, 2, 3, 4, 4A and 5. The campus is open to visitors from 07:00 and parking is available on a first come, first served basis. Tickets for Georgia Football National Championship Parade In 2022, a crowd of nearly 92,000 filled Sanford Stadium to cheer for the team after they defeated Alabama. The tickets were free and available for the first time to all UGA students and season ticket holders from Tuesday at 9am The remaining tickets will be available to the public on Thursday from 9 a.m. via the UGA Football website. GEORGIA BULLDOGS COACH AND PLAYERS REACT TO HISTORICAL BACK-TO-BACK NATIONAL TITLES The Dawgs are expected to fly back to town on Tuesday afternoon Georgia put in one of the best beatdowns of all time in a big game as the undefeated Bulldogs destroyed No. 3 TCU 65-7 on Monday night. In emphatic and overwhelming fashion, Georgia became the first team to repeat as the National Champion of the College Football Playoff and left no doubt that the “Dawgs are the new bullies on the block.” No team has ever scored more points in a national championship game, dating back to the BCS’s inception in 1998. Quarterback Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs kisses championship trophy after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 to win the CFP National Championship Football game at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood on Monday, January 9, 2023. (Photo by Keith B The Bulldogs scored all six times they touched the ball in the first half. Twice Quarterback Stetson Bennett ran it into himself; the former walk-on who became a two-time national champion was barely touched by the two quarterback goalkeepers. Coach Kirby Smart is now 81-15 in his first seven seasons with Georgia with two league titles. How to Get Georgia Bulldog National Champions Gear If you want to get all decked out in Georgia Football Championship gear for the parade, you can order from the oofficial online store of the bulldogs. The sale ends Saturday. Academy started receiving shipments of National Championship gear and has t-shirts, sweatshirts, hats, flags and more. DICK’s Sporting Goods also has back-to-back championship gear ready to sell. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

