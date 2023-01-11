Minnesota Wild News: Mason Shaw should stay in the lineup





The Minnesota Wild have avoided a close call in the last few games, but that decision may have to be made soon. With the return of Brandon Duhaime and the acquisition of Ryan Reaves, they just have too many forwards. Unfortunately, that could mean that one of our favorite players to watch may be playing in fewer games in the future, such as The Athletics Joe Smith supposes: So what’s happening? My best guess is that Shaw could be the odd one out, or at the very least Duhaime will be part of a fourth-line rotation with veteran Ryan Reaves. Shaw and Dewar are great together, but Dewar and Duhaime have been too, both in five-on-5 and the penalty kill. They weren’t called Dewy I and Dewy 2 for nothing. This creates an inner competition that every staff craves. The athletic No! We hate that. Let Mason play as much as he wants. That’s wild Speaking of tough decisions and talks, the Wild has to sign Matt Boldy to a new contract for next season. Unfortunately, it will most likely be a bridging agreement, but what will that contract look like? We have an idea. [Hockey Wilderness] From the path… The Philadelphia fliers are obviously terrible, but maybe they should work on their power play a bit and fix it? [Broad Street Hockey]

Morgan Rielly made his triumphant return to the blue line of the Toronto maple leaves and is criticized for its lack of solid output. But is the criticism justified, or is it just misplaced frustration? [Yahoo Sports]

