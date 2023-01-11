Women’s basketball heads to Columbia for its first Ivy Road game





Cambridge, Mass. – The Harvard women’s basketball team will travel to Columbia on Saturday, January 14 at noon for their first Ivy League road game of the season. The game will be streamed on ESPN+. What to know Harvard women’s basketball opened the Carry Moore era this season with 7 non-conference wins and victories over Princeton and Brown to kick off the Ivy League campaign. Saturday presents the next Ivy opponent for the Crimson at Columbia. Moore is in Year 1 following the retirement of Kathy Delaney-Smith, who spent 40 years at the helm of the Crimson program. Moore was named The Kathy Delaney-Smith Head Coach For Harvard Women’s Basketball on April 6, 2022, arriving at Cambridge after spending the 2021-2022 season as an assistant coach at Michigan, helping the Wolverines to a 25- 7 and a No 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament. Moore also served as an assistant coach with North Carolina, Princeton, and Creighton. Turner Harmony has had a career season so far this year, scoring a career-high 31 points in the season opener against URI, a career-high 9 assists against Boston College, and a career-high 7 steals against Maine. She has over 20 points in seven games so far this season. Turner has twice won Ivy League Player of the Week honors, Ivy League Player of the Week once, and was named to the Cancun Challenge All-Tournament team. In last week’s victory over Princeton, Harvard broke the reigning Ivy League champion’s 42-game Ivy League win streak and their seven-game win streak over the Crimson. Lola Mullaney scored a career-high 30 points against Brown, marking the second game of the 2022–23 season in which a Crimson player scored more than 30 points. She shot 11-for-15 from the floor and 6-for-10 from three. Elena Rodriguez also posted a career-high rebounds against the Bears, knocking down 11. Four Crimson players played double figures against Brown in Mullaney (30), Turner (16), Rodriguez (11) and Kate Krupa (10). Turner Harmony scored 26 points for the Crimson to lead the team against Yale, scoring 20 in the second half alone. She finished the game shooting 10-of-24 from the floor and 2-of-3 from three. This was her seventh game of the season with more than 20 points. Turner Harmony leads the Ivy League in points per game with 18.9. With 18.9 points per game, 5.4 rebounds per game and 4.0 assists per game, she is 1 of 3 Division I athletes to average 18+ ppg, 5+ rpg and 4+ apg. Harvard will meet Ivy League competitor Columbia for the 73rd time in series history, one in which Harvard leads 64-8. The Lions are currently on a four-game win streak over the Crimson, narrowly winning both games in the 2022 season, most recently on February 18, 2022 by a score of 70-74. Columbia has only recently begun to compete with Harvard as they had only won three games since 1980 until 2019. With 2-1 Ivy records to match, the winner of Saturday’s game will be tied for first or second place in the Ivy League standings pending the result of the Penn/Dartmouth game. Harvard’s 2022-23 schedule featured 12 non-conference games before the December 31 Ivy League game against Princeton began. With a 2-1 Ivy record and a 9-6 record overall, Harvard is currently tied for second with Columbia in the Ivy League standings. Next one The team heads to Hanover, NH to face Dartmouth on Monday, January 16 at 5:00 PM. The game celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. Day and streams on ESPN+.

