Huskies Hamp, Sissi earn MAC Weekly Gymnastics Honors





DeKALB, Illinois Northern Illinois University gymnasts won Mid-American Conference weekly awards after the Huskies’ season opening at Bowling Green with senior Natalie Hamp named MAC specialist of the week during the sophomore year Isabella Sisi earned MAC Gymnast of the Week honors. Hamp got a 9.900 last week, the highest score of any gymnast in any event in the MAC, with a nearly flawless routine on uneven parallel bars to take first place. The senior from Ionia, Michigan, a two-time MAC bars champion and two-time NCAA Regional qualifier at the event, led the NIU bars team to a meet-high score of 49,075. “For sizes to start with one [team score of 49] and for Nat to score a 9.9 for the first time, those are All-American numbers,” NIU head coach Sam Morereale said Sunday after the Huskies win. “That’s what you have to do every week and then you also get that respect from the judges. A great start for her, but it’s also kind of what we expect.” Sissi placed first in three events against Bowling Green, including the all-around where her total of 39.175 led all MAC participants over the weekend. She won vault with a personal best of 9.825 and tied her career with a 9.850 on floor exercise to finish first. Sissi added a career-high 9.775 on balance beam and scored a 9.725 on bars. “Isabella is a magical child,” Morreale said. “She works hard, she knows when to push and when not to push and when the flag goes up she gets on, she’s ready to go. Super happy and proud for her with this start.” Hamp’s MAC Specialist of the Week award was the fourth of her career, while Sissi earned the MAC Gymnast Award for the first time. The Specialist award goes to a gymnast in the lineup at one or two events, while the Gymnast of the Week goes to a gymnast who lines up for at least three events. NIU (1-0, 1-0 MAC) is next in action on Saturday, January 14 in Des Moines, Iowa when they take on Iowa State at the Iowa Events Center. — NIU — Twitter: @NIUAthletics

