College football rankings: Georgia, Michigan leads top 25 far too early ahead of 2023 season

1

The post-Stetson Bennett IV era begins with either Carson Beck or Brock Vandagriff at quarterback. Outliers Chris Smith and Kelee Ringo leave the secondary, but there is a possibility that all five starters will return to the offensive line. That’s a great place to start, both in the SEC and with UGA’s goal of once again dominating the nation. There is no Oregon on the schedule in the non-conference list. Not Alabama either. In the first month, Georgia will play against UT-Martin, Ball State and UAB. Can you say three peat?

2

Harbaugh controls the entire program. It wasn’t too long ago that his salary was cut in half, as the story went that he couldn’t beat Ohio State. That’s not the problem after a second consecutive CFP semifinal exit. Harbaugh & Co. have the roster to win it all in 2023. Quarterback JJ McCarthy should develop into a star who makes a difference as a junior based on his finish through 2022. Donovan Edwards will be the workhorse to run back alongside Blake Corum who is he returns to the Wolverines but awaits a long recovery from his season-ending knee injury.

3

Despite losing CJ Stroud to the NFL, the QB room is filled and could get stronger whether or not Ryan Day is successful in the transfer portal. The Buckeyes have to play Notre Dame, Michigan and Wisconsin along the way. Despite defensive shortcomings against Michigan and Georgia, coordinator Jim Knowles made progress in 2022.

4

The best offensive (Bryce Young) and defensive (Will Anderson Jr.) players of 2022 are leaving. Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson will compete at quarterback. Nick Saban must find a receiving combination that will make it to the top of the defense. That may have been the difference between 11 wins in 2022 – the fewest since 2010 – and a playoff berth.

5

West Coast football is back. The Huskies are poised to dominate the Pac-12. Michael Penix Jr. is a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender who should top the 5,000 yard pass given the talent coming back. Coach Kalen DeBoer is a turnaround artist who has the Huskies back in the national conversation. Perhaps the biggest reason to prefer UDub in the Pac-12? It brings in Oregon and Utah.

6

Chandler Morris takes over at QB after an inspiring playoff run led by Max Duggan. The likely loss of leading receiver Quentin Johnston to the NFL Draft will hurt, but the receiver space is deep. Defensive Coordinator Joe Gillespie was secretly good with a schedule (3-3-5) that is the sum of its parts. In the first year of the new Big 12, look for the Horned Frogs for a legitimate shot at replay.

7

The last we saw, the Nittany Lions were dancing off the Rose Bowl grass like they’d won the national championship. Being the third best team in the Big Ten never felt so good. The selection was loaded in ’23. Celebrated QB Drew Allar makes his debut as a starter. Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen give Penn State one of the most explosive backfields in the country. If the Nittany Lions can find a way to beat one or both of their masters in the Big Ten East (Michigan, Ohio State), they have a shot at making the playoffs.

8

Brian Kelly outperformed in his first season winning 10 games and the SEC West. Now the mandate is to be better. That means beating Alabama again and (again) playing for the SEC West title. The somewhat surprising return of QB Jayden Daniels gives the Tigers a chance offensively. Mason Taylor is arguably the best tight end in the country. Linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. was arguably the best freshman in 2022.

9

This is a key year for Dabo Swinney and Clemson football. Sure, the Tigers have won at least 10 games over 12 consecutive seasons, but missing the CFP in 2023 would mean three years in a row without a Football Four berth. The sometimes messy transition to Cade Klubnik seems to have settled the attack. It’s going to be tough replacing tackle Bryan Bresee and ending Myles Murphy on defense. Miami and South Carolina are on their way, but can the Tigers win another ACC title? The state of Florida will have a say.

10

The addition of Sam Hartman at QB in the transfer portal gives the Fighting Irish some CFP buzz. The ACC’s all-time leader in touchdown passing (110) will have to integrate itself into a thinned receiving corps that TE Michael Mayer lost. Marcus Freeman did a great job after starting 0-2 (0-3 if you count the Fiesta Bowl).

11

Bo Nix’s best two seasons (one at Auburn, one at Oregon) came under former offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, who left to become an Arizona State coach. Nix surprisingly returned with a newfound reputation. The dude can play and make a difference in a Pac-12 title. The defense needs to be tweaked in Dan Lanning’s second season.

12

After the biggest turnaround in FBS history (10 games, from 2-10 to 12-2), the Green Wave has arrived. The return of QB Michael Pratt will help Tulane stay at the top of a custom American. Four starters return to the offensive line. Tulane defeated both Kansas State and USC on their way to winning the AAC and the Cotton Bowl. Ole Miss better watch out on a September visit to New Orleans.

13

Until Lincoln Riley finds a consistent defense, it will be hard to consider the Trojans a playoff contender. They were fielded twice by Utah and the collapse against Tulane in the final minutes was epic. But USC always has a chance with quarterback Caleb Williams at the helm. However, expecting him and the offense to outshine everyone else is just too much to ask.

14

If you want a trendy ACC pick, get the Seminoles. In Year 4, Coach Mike Norvell positioned FSU for a New Year’s Six run. The Noles won 10 games for the first time in 2016 as QB Jordan Travis laid the groundwork for a Heisman Trophy chase. The defense was bolstered by returns from late Jared Verse and tackle Fabien Lovett.

15

The Beavers will be one of the most interesting teams to watch in 2023. DJ Uiagalelei chose Oregon State to kick start his career. It will continue to compete in the Pac-12, and if coach Jonathan Smith continues to make improvements year after year, it could be a special season. Oregon State is coming off a 10-win campaign for the first time in 16 years. It remains to be seen if All-Pac 12 linebacker Omar Speights returns. UCLA, Utah and Washington are home.

16

There have been too many losses for a repeat of the 11-win season, but in Josh Heupel’s third campaign, the Volunteers continue their push to become a national program again. The quarterback battle will be fascinating between high-powered veteran Joe Milton and child prodigy Nicol Iamaleava, who will be playing for a contract as soon as he steps onto campus. (He has a potential $3 million NIL deal with a local collective.) Passcatchers Bru McCoy and Squirrel White should be enough to keep Heupel’s offense humming.

17

As usual, this will be an unusual year on the Forty Acres. Steve Sarkisian is coming off an eight-win season, but is still only 13-12 in Texas. That makes this a pivotal year with the arrival of savior QB Arch Manning as Quinn Ewers tries to hold onto the runway. Bijan Robinson will be hard to replace in the backfield. Sark has recruited well, but if the Horns don’t beat and challenge Oklahoma for the Big 12, there will be rumblings.

18

The next step is clear for Kyle Whittingham and the Utes: go to the CFP. They are two-time defending Pac-12 champions and are coming off consecutive 10-win seasons for the first time in 13 years. They have lost consecutive Rose Bowls to Big Ten opponents. Another point hinges on the play of QB Cam Rising, who announced his return on Monday along with an already solid defense.

19

The defending Big 12 champions peak under Chris Kleeman. The only Big 12 team to beat TCU loses RB Deuce Vaughn, but QB Will Howard can run around and clear enough space to keep the Wildcats in every game.

20

With or without NIL wealth, the return of QB Drake Maye gives the Tar Heels a chance. Let’s not forget that last season UNC played for the ACC title. Mack Brown still has gas in the tank. He has to get away from winning shootouts. The defense needs to be better.

21

Lane Kiffin is entertaining as hell, but the end of the 2022 season was a disappointment with a four game losing streak. That included a loss to the state of Mississippi in the Egg Bowl. Did Kiff’s flirtation with Auburn affect the Rebels’ attention span? The offensive pieces are in place for nine wins, but the defense needs to be better.

22

It is better to over-achieve than under-achieve. Ask Shane Beamer how he feels as he enters his third season. Beating top 10 opponents in consecutive weeks (Tennessee and Clemson) makes the Gamecocks the upset kings of the SEC. Ignore them at your peril. A return of QB Spencer Rattler would help ease concerns about a wave of transfers.

23

Dorian Thompson-Robinson leaves, but Chip Kelly made headlines when he kicked Dante Moore out of Oregon and Ohio State. Kent State transfer Collin Schlee helps soften RB Zach Charbonnet’s loss. The defense needs to be better, especially against the pass.

24

Jeff Traylor has won 23 games and consecutive Conference USA titles over the past two seasons. The return of QB Frank Harris was huge. If Traylor can stop bigger programs from poaching his players, he’ll be with UTSA forever. If not, he may have to take a Power Five job. The mess in front of him has become maddening.

25