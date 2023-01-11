Sports
Major change to Australian Open TV commentary involving tennis icon
Major change to Australian Open TV commentary as one of tennis’ biggest stars will NOT be traveling to Melbourne for the tournament
- John McEnroe will not appear in Channel 9’s coverage of the Australian Open
- US broadcaster ESPN will cover the event remotely, not in Australia
- This means that Channel 9 cannot use McEnroe during the tournament
John McEnroe will not be featured as part of Channel 9’s coverage of the Australian Open.
McEnroe, 63, was a key figure at the grand slam in Melbourne, providing his expertise for ESPN and Channel 9 throughout the two-week tournament.
However, the broadcaster in the United States has opted not to travel to Australia for the tournament and will cover it remotely, meaning McEnroe cannot provide an analysis for Nine as he will not be traveling to Australia.
John McEnroe will not be featured as part of Channel 9’s coverage of the Australian Open
US broadcaster ESPN will cover the tournament by distance, meaning McEnroe will not be traveling to Melbourne this month
He will also provide analysis for Eurosport from their studios.
Elsewhere, former Aussie tennis player Sam Groth will also skip media duties after being elected as a member for Nepean in November’s state election.
Former champion Jim Courier will continue his role as an on-field commentator and interviewer for this year’s tournament.
Todd Woodbridge, Lleyton Hewitt, Jelena Dokic, Dylan Alcott, Casey Dellacqua, Sam Smith, Alicia Molik, Mark Philippoussis, Darren Cahill and Peter Psaltis will all provide analysis on Channel 9.
The Australian broadcaster has also recruited former AFL hero and Dockers champion Matthew Pavlich, who will be part of the off court reporting team.
Elsewhere, Andy Lee returns alongside Sophie Monk and Mike Goldstein for a special Australian Open edition of The Hundred, featuring some of the tournament’s biggest names.
Elsewhere, Channel 9 has picked up Matthew Pavlich as an off-court reporter in Melbourne
