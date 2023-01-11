



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. Brown Field Hockey standout and First Team All-Ivy selection Lucy Adams was named to the USA Field Hockey U-21 Women’s National Team, announced yesterday by head coach Tracey Paul. Adams is one of 29 Americans who will compete in an additional pre-selection pre-selection trial for the 2023 Junior Pan American Championship from April 10-18 in Saint Michael, Barbados, in February. “I am so honored to have been selected for the U21 National Team,” said Adams. “I couldn’t have done it last season at Brown Field Hockey. Nothing could have prepared me better than working with such great teammates and learning from such talented coaches.” The Andover, Massachusetts native started all 17 games for the Bears in 2022 and placed second on the team in goals (5) and points (15). Her five assists placed third. Adams was one of six Bears to start all 17 games this fall. Most notably, she scored points in seven consecutive games midway through the season and had a goal and an assist in Brown’s 2–0 win at Dartmouth. In addition to First Team All-Conference honors, Adams earned NFHCA First Team All-Northeast honors and became the ninth Bear to receive First Team All-Region honors from the NFHCA. Adams is one of two Massachusetts natives on the roster alongside Wake Forest goaltender Ellie Todd. Adams and Todd are the only New Englanders on the roster. Pennsylvania is the most heavily represented state with 11. Adams is one of three Ivy Leaguers named to the roster, alongside Harvard’s Avery Donahue and Columbia’s MK Myklebust. USA Hockey U-21 Women’s National Team Selection:

Mia Abello(The Kinkaid School; Houston, Texas)

Lucy Adams (Brown; Andover, Mass.)

Olivia Bent Cole(Camden Catholic High; Philadelphia, Pa.)

Isabella White(Louisville; Berlin, NJ)

Charlotte’s brother(Episcopal Academy; Malvern, Pa.)

John Croon(Virginia; Manhattan Beach, California)

Kate Dixon(North Carolina; Cary, NC)

Avery Donahue(Harvard; Madison, New Jersey)

Piper Friedman(William & Mary; Phoenix, Maryland)

Ryleigh Heck(North Carolina; Berlin, NJ)

Josie Hollamon(Delmar High School; Delmar, Del.),

Natalie Machiran(Mt. Hebron; Ellicott City, Md.)

My Magneto(Iowa; Kingston, Pa.)

Daniela Mendez Trends(Virginia; Reistertown, Maryland)

Jayden moon(William & Mary; Spotsylvania, Virginia)

Mia KarinSoft bristles(Columbia; Los Gatos, California)

Madison bears(Virginia; Downingtown, Pennsylvania)

Josephine Palde(Duke; Schwenksville, Pa.)

Ashley Sessa(St. Louis University; Schwenksville, Pa.)

Annabel Skubisz(Northwest; Houston, Texas)

Abigail Tamer(Michigan; Whitmore Lake, Michigan)

Ellie Todd(Wake Forest; Wellesley, Mass.)

Reagan Underwood(Freedom; Sinking Spring, Pa.)

Lauren Wadas(Northwest; Annville, Pa.)

Rayne Wright(Maryland; Bethlehem, Pa.) * Will trial in February

*Peyton Hale(Boston College; Forest Hill, Maryland)

*Alana McVeigh(Duke; Lansdale, Pap.)

*Hope Rose(Maryland; Dauphin, Pa.)

*Kirsten Thomassey(North Carolina; New Albany, Ohio) BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

