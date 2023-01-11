Football coach Rockwall-Heath on leave after student illness





The school said parents had reported their students needing medical attention and/or hospitalization during the team’s offseason program.

HEATH, Texas The head football coach at Rockwall Heath High School was placed on furlough after multiple parents reported that their students required medical attention and/or hospitalization during the team’s offseason program. In a letter to parents on Tuesday, the school explained the situation surrounding the varsity football team. The school said that on Friday, Jan. 6, student-athletes in eighth period athletics class with coach John Harrell had to “execute multiple push-ups.” And on Monday, the school learned that several parents had reported health problems their children faced. Some cases required hospitalization, according to the school. A source told WFAA that the students became ill after a strenuous workout involving more than 300 push-ups over a 60-minute period and that the affected students were diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis (rabdo). The district would not confirm how many students were hospitalized or what the conditions of the training were. “Please know that the district has taken immediate action to address the situation and support our students,” the school said in the letter. The school said Rockwall ISD hired a third party to investigate the situation and any possible link between the reported illnesses and the activities in that classroom. Coach Harrell was also placed on administrative leave during the investigation, the school said. WFAA could not reach Harrell for comment. According to the school, the campus athletic trainer assessed the symptoms the students were facing and that student-athletes should contact the trainer if they feel the following: Cannot bend or straighten your arms

Unable to lift arms above your head

Dark urine (tea or cola colored)

Sharp arm pain A source told me that players were diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis after a strenuous training period. Rhabdo is a serious breakdown of muscle tissue that releases a harmful protein into the bloodstream. In severe cases, it can be fatal or cause disability. This from @CDCgov. pic.twitter.com/bEs5GJZx8f — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) January 10, 2023 Other symptoms include inability to urinate, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, confusion, lethargy, or loss of consciousness. The symptoms listed by the school are symptoms of rhabdo, according to the CDC. “Student safety is a top priority for Rockwall ISD and we will continue to take immediate and appropriate action in the best interest of our students as we address the situation,” the school said in the letter. Rhabdo can be serious if not treated quickly. It is caused when muscle tissue breaks down after strenuous exercise and myoglobin is released from the muscles – a dangerous protein that can enter the bloodstream and affect the kidneys or heart. It can be fatal or lead to permanent disability. Rhabdo can range from mild to severe cases requiring hospitalization. If hospitalized, it should be closely monitored and hydrated firmly.

