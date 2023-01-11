River Hawks Square away against Vermont in Midweek Tilt





Wednesday, January 11 vs. Vermont

Live Statistics | Watch live LOWELL, Mass. – The UMass Lowell men’s basketball team (14-3, 2-1 AE) returns home to face conference opponent Vermont on Wednesday, January 11. A PROFIT WOULD A win against the Catamounts would improve UMass Lowell’s record to 15-3, continuing the program’s best start since 2002-03. A win would also take the River Hawks to 9-0 at home, another Division I program record. LEADING THE TROOP Three River Hawks average in double digits Abdul Karim Coulibaly leads the way with 12.4 points per game while adding a team-best 8.3 rebounds. right behind him, Everette Hammond averages 12.3 points on 44% shooting from the field. The primary playmaker this season, Ayinde Hikim total of 70 assists with 10.2 points. Max Brooks adds 8.3 points and 5.5 rebounds per game, trailing the team by 35 blocks. LAST TIME OFF

Cam Morris III and Yuri Covington scored 14 points each, as UMass Lowell fell to UAlbany, 89-63. After an early Coulibaly basket put the River Hawks on the board, the Great Dane’s offense found its rhythm and went on a 16-5 run, including four baskets from outside the arc, to jump out to an 18 lead -7. After a quick 6-2 blowout by the visitors, UAlbany fired straight back with a 9-2 spurt to put up a 29-15 lead with 7:15 left in the first. Looking to erase the lead, the River Hawks put together a 14-6 run fueled by an en-1 from Everette Hammond . However, with only 50 seconds left in the half, UAlbany connected with a three, extending the buffer to 38-29 at halftime. The Great Danes started the second half strong, starting a 24-4 run to get away, 62-35, with 13:14 left in the game. UMass Lowell continued the battle, while Morris III followed with six consecutive points, chipping away at the margin, but in the final ten minutes the Great Danes continued to bring down their shots, preventing a River Hawk comeback attempt. START STRONG The River Hawks went 10 wins faster this season than any season since the 2002–03 campaign when they won 14 in a row to open the year. This marks the first time the River Hawks have entered conference play at the top of the standings. In addition, the team has started AE Hoops action 2-0 only twice before, in 2016/17 and 2014/15. CRACKING THE RANKING The River Hawks were in the Mid-Major Top 25 for the first time ever the week of December 12 as they moved into the No. 25 spot. In the most recent rankings, the River Hawks came in at number 19. SHARING IS GIVING Coach Duquette has said this is his deepest and most talented team yet. Eight different River Hawks have already led the team in scoring this year, and six of those have led the team in scoring in at least two games. The River Hawks also scored at least eight goalscorers in each of their first 16 games, including 11 against Emerson. In its games against Fisher and Emerson, the team totaled six double-digit scorers for the first time since 2017-2018 (in Maine, 1/31/2018). At least four River Hawks scored in double digits in seven of 16 games. HOMEMADE ADVANTAGE The River Hawks are 8-0 at home thus far, marking another Division I best program and the program’s best home start since a 10-0 victory during the 2002-03 season. The team earned its ninth consecutive win in a home opener in 2022-23. With the 8-0 record at home to date, UMass Lowell is now 156-94 for River Hawk Nation since 2003-04. QUIET UNDER PRESSURE The River Hawks trailed in the second half with just four of their wins so far this year, showing their resilience and maturity each time. Most recently, the team trailed NJIT by 10 on December 31 with less than four minutes to play before making a last-minute comeback. SHARP SHOOTERS The River Hawks, who shot a record 63.5% from the field in the win against Emerson, have outgunned their opponents in 16 of their 17 games this season. The team also surpassed 50% shooting in eight of 17 games to date. The team averages 49.7% from the field to 13th in the nation.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goriverhawks.com/news/2023/1/10/mens-basketball-river-hawks-square-off-against-vermont-in-midweek-tilt.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos