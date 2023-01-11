Sports
My favorite way to watch college football: DIY hype videos
I went to college at the University of Texas at Austin, a place where football reigns supreme. I wasn’t much of a fan, but many of my classmates showed up as die-hard devotees. Their zeal exhausted me, and I eventually joined the fans who packed Darrell K. Royal Stadium for every Saturday home game. I, like everyone else, was swept up in the annual cycle of anticipation, fanaticism, disappointment, and acceptance.
However, I could never fully embrace the game. I felt strange watching guys in their late teens and early twenties, many of them black, play to a packed stadium at the flagship university of the only state to secede from Mexico twice, then from the Union once more , so that it could remain enslaved Black people. All the while, the university sold the games as part of a storied tradition, ignoring embarrassing details, such as the fact that Texas had one of the last major college football programs to integrate, or that its most celebrated coach, Darrell K. Royal, objected against the integration of the team in 1959.
How could I reconcile my discomfort with my love of the game? Join the hype videos: DIY compilations of divinely timed stiff arms, the most beautiful jukes you’ve ever seen, otherworldly one-handed backdiving catches and other athletic feats.
Some colleges create their own official hype reels, along with shortened versions for TikTok and Instagram, to promote football programs to fans and recruits. Some of these are very good, but overall they are a bit unfair. I feel like I’m being lied to as I scroll through Instagram and come across offensive highlights for Iowa Football, a program notorious for perpetual bad fouls. These videos are also aesthetically predictable, usually starting with solemn shots of a stadium intended to convey a program’s performance. Above all, these videos are propaganda checked by admins and communications strategists, intended to polish team brands of admins and communications strategists. They’re not bad per se, but they have little to do with the player’s experience.
I prefer the unauthorized do-it-yourself YouTube accounts with names like Sick EditzHD and Dawg B. Obliged to no team and no licensing laws, their videos are rare examples of passion creeping through the cracks of college football’s meticulously maintained facade. Rather than the staid orchestral scores or generic hip-hop beats that sound like they’ve been created by an AI, these clips are set to capture music, a raw Southern hip-hop subgenre named for the drug-dealing milieus in which it originated. the music is what many college football players listen to. The reels’ soundtracks are unlicensed aggressive remixes of pop songs and explicit versions of Future and other rappers, which would almost certainly never be used in official hype videos.
These songs accompany shots of players piercing offensive lines to make brutal sacks, grown men hurling other grown men onto the turf, and sublime 60-yard touchdown passes. Creators tend to use the same clips over and over, but I don’t mind. Nearly a dozen times before the 2016 season, I watched JuJu Smith-Schuster, a wide receiver at the University of Southern California, point to an approaching defender before relentlessly stiff-armed as the USC sidelines erupted in celebration. I’d like to watch those 17 seconds a dozen more times.
Unofficial hype videos give us a glimpse into culture that we can’t see on TV. They bring us closer to that world than any broadcast.
The hype video authors’ view of college football is probably much closer to the players’ view than the NCAA’s. There are no family-friendly, business considerations in these tricky copyright infringement cases. The most profitable teams don’t get disproportionate airtime. For Dawg B and his contemporaries, a good game is a good game, whether from college football royalty like Alabama or a brazen insurgent in the sports ballpark. They also highlight the culture of the players: These videos freely show college athletes doing the Griddy while celebrating big plays, something the NCAA sanctions.
These videos are an accidental guide to how college football should actually be presented. Nearly half of Division I college football players are black; the sport is normally a black experience reflected by mostly white commentators, fans, boosters, coaches and TV executives. But the presentation of the game on television dispels black culture and turns football into a lame business affair. This version of the sport is a lucrative business scheme hiding behind a facade of dignified amateurism that no longer exists.
Unofficial hype videos give us a glimpse into culture that we can’t see on TV. They bring us closer to that world than any broadcast. There is no banal color commentary, no players walking between plays, and no images of coaches inhaling millions of dollars in government money. Instead, we get to see players prank each other, flip in end zones, surf swag, catch the woah, just be extremely good at the sport and carry a multi-billion dollar industry on their backs. Watching them, you catch their exuberant self-confidence: failure of any kind is unthinkable for both you and the players. There’s no mediocrity in a world scored on bass-boosted Lil Durk songs.
Photo source (from left): Brian Murphy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Jeff Haynes/Sports Illustrated/Getty Images; Bryan Lynn/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images.
Ali Breland is a reporter for Mother Jones, where he writes about the internet and politics.
|
