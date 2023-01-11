My favorite way to watch college football: DIY hype videos

I went to college at the University of Texas at Austin, a place where football reigns supreme. I wasn’t much of a fan, but many of my classmates showed up as die-hard devotees. Their zeal exhausted me, and I eventually joined the fans who packed Darrell K. Royal Stadium for every Saturday home game. I, like everyone else, was swept up in the annual cycle of anticipation, fanaticism, disappointment, and acceptance.

However, I could never fully embrace the game. I felt strange watching guys in their late teens and early twenties, many of them black, play to a packed stadium at the flagship university of the only state to secede from Mexico twice, then from the Union once more , so that it could remain enslaved Black people. All the while, the university sold the games as part of a storied tradition, ignoring embarrassing details, such as the fact that Texas had one of the last major college football programs to integrate, or that its most celebrated coach, Darrell K. Royal, objected against the integration of the team in 1959.

How could I reconcile my discomfort with my love of the game? Join the hype videos: DIY compilations of divinely timed stiff arms, the most beautiful jukes you’ve ever seen, otherworldly one-handed backdiving catches and other athletic feats.

Some colleges create their own official hype reels, along with shortened versions for TikTok and Instagram, to promote football programs to fans and recruits. Some of these are very good, but overall they are a bit unfair. I feel like I’m being lied to as I scroll through Instagram and come across offensive highlights for Iowa Football, a program notorious for perpetual bad fouls. These videos are also aesthetically predictable, usually starting with solemn shots of a stadium intended to convey a program’s performance. Above all, these videos are propaganda checked by admins and communications strategists, intended to polish team brands of admins and communications strategists. They’re not bad per se, but they have little to do with the player’s experience.