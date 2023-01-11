Rockwall-Heath footballers hospitalized, coach on leave after extreme training





Rockwall-Heath head football coach John Harrell has been placed on administrative leave after several players were hospitalized last week after intense training that saw athletes perform nearly 400 push-ups. A Heath parent, who did not want to be identified for fear of retaliation, said her son has been hospitalized and diagnosed with rhabdomyolysis, a stress-induced muscle disorder that can damage cells and cause kidney damage and, in severe cases, failure. She said her son had to do 300 to 400 pushups on Friday with no water breaks. Two other Heath parents told The Dallas Morning News the students did over 350 push-ups. One of the parents said it was over a 60 minute time frame. A Tuesday letter from Rockwall-Heath principal Todd Bradford stated that several students required medical attention, and in some cases hospitalization, and that Harrell had been placed on administrative leave while a third party investigated. The letter confirmed that the incident occurred during an eighth period athletics class. Two Heath parents said at least eight students were hospitalized, according to conversations they had with other parents. The letter further stated that at the start of athletics class on Monday, the campus athletic trainer advised student-athletes to see the trainer if they experience any of the following symptoms: unable to bend or extend arms, unable to raise arms overhead, dark urine and sharp arm pain. Rockwall ISD athletic director Russ Reeves declined to comment. Harrell did not respond to a message asking for comment. Please know that the district has taken immediate action to address the situation and support our students, the letter said. To thoroughly investigate any link between classroom activity and students’ illnesses, the district engages an independent third party to investigate the event. The district is also taking interim action, including but not limited to placing Coach Harrell on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing and notifying appropriate outside agencies. District administrators and campus staff have been in contact with affected families and student-athletes. The news was told school district administrators had been notified of the situation on Monday morning. Rockwall-Heath head football coach John Harrell is pictured during a September 1, 2022 game. (Smiley N. Pool / Staff Photographer) Harrell was promoted from assistant head coach and game coordinator to head coach in January 2022, and the team was 7–5 this season, losing in the second round of the playoffs. Harrell has been at Rockwall-Heath since 2019 and the team reached a regional final in 2020 and the regional semi-finals in 2021. On Monday, student-athletes who attended the class participated in a recovery workout that included a light warm-up and light stretching that wasn’t strenuous. Rhabdomyolysis has made national news involving college football teams in the past. Iowa had 13 players hospitalized with the condition in 2011 after grueling off-season workouts that left them with extreme pain and discolored urine. One of those players filed a lawsuit and Iowa reached a $15,000 financial settlement with the athlete. In 2017, the Oregonian reported that three Oregon players were hospitalized, including one with rhabdomyolysis, after training resembling basic military training that required some players to do push-ups, squats, sit-ups and a plank for up to an hour. Oregon suspended its new football strength and conditioning coach for a month without pay. Offensive lineman Doug Brenner suffered rhabdomyolysis in that case, and ESPN reported that he sued the NCAA for $100 million in April 2022. The condition caused permanent damage to Brenner’s kidneys and his life expectancy was reduced by about 10 years, according to his lawsuit. Brenner lost his lawsuit, but reached a $500,000 settlement with Oregon. On Twitter: @DMNGregRiddle

