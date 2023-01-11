LSU’s Reese on Ann Meyers Drysdale USBWA Player of the Year Watchlist – LSU





INDIANAPOLIS LSU’s Angel Reese is one of 21 players on the Ann Meyers Drysdale USBWA Player of the Year watchlistcompete as one of the top players in the country. LSU is in the AP Top 5 for the first time since 2009, and the Tigers are one of three remaining undefeated teams in the nation. The freshman LSU star has entered her name into the national player of the year conversation with a dominating start to her Baton Rouge career. Reese has 16 double-doubles through 16 games to start the season, an SEC record for most double-doubles to start a season. The LSU record for consecutive double-doubles is held by Sylvia Fowles, who had 19 in a row during the 2006–07 season. She scores an average of 24.2 points and 15.6 points. Reese is the only player in the country with multiple 20/20 games this season. Her first came against Oregon State at Maui in December with 25 points and 20 rebounds. Her second came against Texas A&M last week, where she scored 26 and hauled in a school-record 28 rebounds, the most by a player in the SEC since the conference began sponsoring women’s basketball in 1982. Maree Jackson previously held the LSU record for 27 rebound games The Baltimore, Maryland native has posted historic numbers all season. In a game against Lamar in December, Reese did something no professional or college basketball player has done in the last 20 years. Reese is the only Men’s or Women’s NBA, WNBA, or Division I player in the past 20 years to shoot at least 30+ points, 15+ rebounds, 4+ assists, 4+ steals, and more than 80 percent shooting in the same game . With 32 points in that game against Lamar and 30 in LSU’s next game at Maui against Montana State, Reese became the first LSU player since Elaine Powell during the 1995–96 season with consecutive 30-point games. Then came her 20/20 game against OSU. Reese was named ESPN National Player of the Week for her impressive three-game stretch. Reese scored at least 20 points in 13 games this season. She had a streak of nine consecutive games with more than 20 points, as she became the first player since Seimone Augustus in 2006 to record that many games with 20 points in a row. To follow the complete Ann Meyers Drysdale Player of the Year Midseason Watch List: Aliyah Boston, South Carolina (6-5, Sr., F, St. Thomas, USVI) Cameron Brink, Stanford (6-4, Jr., F, Beaverton, OR) Caitlin Clark, Iowa (6-0, Jr., G, West Des Moines, Iowa) Zia Cooke, South Carolina (5-9, Sr., G, Toledo, Ohio) Monika Czinano, Iowa, (6-3, 5th, F/C, Watertown, Minn.) Aaliyah Edwards, UConn (6-3, Jr., F, Kingston, Ont.) Dulcy Fankam Mendijadeu, South Florida, (6-4, Sr., F, Nkongsamba, Cameroon) Azzi Fudd, UConn (5-11, So., G, Arlington, Va.) Mackenzie Holmes, Indiana (6-3, Sr., F, Gorham, Maine) Haley Jones, Stanford (6-1, Sr., G, Santa Cruz, California) Elizabeth Kitley, Virginia Tech (6-6, Sr., C, Summerfield, NC) TaNiya Latson, State of Florida (5-8, Fr., G, Miami, Fla.) Olivia Miles, Notre Dame (5-10, So., G, Phillipsburg, NJ) Diamond Miller, Maryland (6-3, Sr., G, Somerset, NJ) Aneesah Morrow, DePaul (6-1, So., F, Chicago, Ill.) Nika Mhl, UConn (5-10, Jr., G, Zagreb, Croatia) Charisma Osborne, UCLA (5-9, Sr., G, Moreno Valley, California) Alissa Pili, Utah (6-2, Jr., F, Anchorage, Alaska) Angel Reese, LSU (6-3, So., F, Baltimore, Md.) Maddie Siegrist, Villanova (6-1, Sr., F, Poughkeepsie, NY) Keishana Washington (5-7, Gr., G, Pickering, Ont.) The winner of the 2022-23 Ann Meyers Drysdale Award will be announced at the Final Four in Dallas and formally recognized at USBWA’s College Basketball Awards on Monday, April 10 at the Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis. She will be joined in St. Louis by the winner of the Oscar Robertson Trophy as the men’s national player of the year. Also honored are the women’s and men’s national coaches of the year and the two national first-year players of the year, the winners of the Wayman Tisdale Award and the Tamika Catchings Award. The Ann Meyers Drysdale Award is presented annually by the USBWA to the Women’s National Player of the Year. Named for the legendary UCLA guard, the award was first presented in the 1987-88 season and formally named in honor of Meyers Drysdale in the 2011-2012 season. Ann Meyers Drysdale played at UCLA from 1974-78, which predates the USBWA All-America selections. She was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1993 and the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.

