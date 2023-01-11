Five To Represent Football, Ivy League at Japan-US Dream Bowl in Tokyo





American football

January 11, 2023

PHILADELPHIA The Ivy League announced Wednesday afternoon in conjunction with the Japan National Football Association that five alumni of the University of Pennsylvania football team will represent the team and league in the Japan-US Dream Bowl in Tokyo on Jan. 22. Penn’s Ivy League is represented by quarterback Ryan Glover ’21, running back Isaiah Malcome ’21, wide receiver Ryan Cragun ’22, defensive back Jason McCleod, Jr. ’22 and tight ends Shane Sweitzer ’22. The event will feature an All-Ivy League team against the Japan All-Star Team, taking place on Saturday, January 21 at 11:00 PM EST (will take place on Sunday, January 22 at 1:00 PM JST) at the National Stadium, built for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games. The game will be broadcast live in Japan. The four former Penn student-athletes join 48 others from the seven other Ivy institutions led by Penn’s all-time winningest head coach and current Columbia head coach Al Bagnoli. The delegation will arrive in Japan on January 16 and will have various cultural experiences during the trip. Glover played 16 games over three seasons for the Quakers under center, including 10 as a starter in 2018, where he completed 122 passes for seven touchdowns and 1,482 yards. On the ground, Glover ran the ball 100 times for 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Malcome enjoyed tremendous success in his final season with Penn in 2021, starting and appearing in all 10 games at running back, named a Second Team All-Ivy selection. Malcome rushed for 719 yards and six touchdowns, caught 29 passes for 201 yards and a touchdown. He was the only Ivy running back to play a 200-yard rushing game during the season, with 201 yards and a touchdown against Lehigh on October 9. For his career, Malcom rushed 146 times for 900 yards and six touchdowns. He spent his 2022 graduating year at Saginaw Valley State. Cragun was a force to be reckoned with during his career at University City, playing in 19 games over three seasons and becoming just the 21st player in program history to record 1,000 career receiving yards. His sophomore season was his best, with 58 catches for 885 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 98.3 yards per game. Cragun recorded the fifth-most receiving yards (208) in a single game in program history at Yale on October 26, 2019. His career 1,385 receiving yards ranks 10th in Penn history. Cragun used his senior year at UCLA in 2022. McCleod, Jr. was a high school stalwart for the Quakers during his time with Penn, appearing in 20 games over two seasons. In 2021, he led the Ivy League in pass breakups (15) and passes defense (18) and tied for third in interceptions with three. McCleod, Jr. had four games with three or more pass stoppages (the most of any player in the Ivy League) and ranked second in the nation in passes defended per game (1.8), eventually earning All-Ivy honors of the Second Team earned. He spent the 2022 season with Sacred Heart using his graduate student eligibility. Sweitzer recently completed his fifth year with Penn in the fall, contributing on tight points late in his career. He played in seven games during the 2022 season, making three catches for 34 yards. In all, Sweitzer had 11 receptions for 119 yards in 20 games. In his first three years at Penn, he played linebacker for the Quakers. This event is not unprecedented for Ivy League football, as the Ivy Epson Bowl existed between 1989 and 1996. Like the Dream Bowl, the game matched an Ivy League All-Star team against a Japan All-Star team. #AMAZING

