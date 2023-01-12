11 Mavericks back on the road to golden eagles and beavers – Minnesota State University

Mankato, Min.— #11 Minnesota State travels to Crookston, Minn this weekend. to meet UMC Friday at 5:30 p.m. and Bemidji, Minn. to play BSU Saturday at 3:30pm in NSIC action.

Last Timeout:The Mavericks went 1-1 this weekend as they claimed a victory over St. Cloud State 86-61 on Friday night and fell to #23 Minnesota Duluth 75-78 on Saturday.

About Minnesota Crookston:The Golden Eagles are coached 8-8 (7-3 NSIC) by Mike Roysland, who is in his 17th season as head coach.

Minnesota Crookston averages 64.8 points and 38.3 rebounds per game this season while shooting .394 from the field.

Emma Miller leads the Golden Eagles with 17.7 points and 4.9 rebounds per game. Alex Page averages 9.4 points and 3.6 rebounds per game.

Saturday’s game will be the 28th meeting between the two teams. The last game between the Mavericks and the Golden Eagles was February 26, 2020, where Minnesota State won 87-54 at home. The Mavericks lead the all-time series 20-7.

About Bemidji State:The Beavers are coached 4-10 (1-9 NSIC) by Chelsea Stoltenberg, who is in her eighth season as head coach.

Bemidji State has averaged 60.0 points and 35.7 rebounds per game this season while shooting .381 from the field.

Trinity Yoder leads the Beavers with 14.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Ella Gilbertson averages 11.3 points and 2.0 rebounds per game.

Saturday’s game will be the 52nd meeting between the two teams. The last game between the Mavericks and the Beavers was on January 14, 2022, where Minnesota State won 72-68 at home. The Beavers lead the all-time series 36-15.

Statistics package:As a team, Minnesota State averages 85.1 points, 40.9 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 2.4 blocks and 16.8 steals per game. Junior Joe Batt averages 17.4 points, sophomore Destiny Bursch averages 14.9 points per game and freshman Natalie Bremer averages 14.1 points per game.

Pre-season outlook:The Mavericks are selected to finish first in the NSIC Preseason Coaches’ Poll, receiving a total of 216 points along with eight first place votes.

1,000 Career Points:Minnesota state junior Joe Batt scored 31 points in MSU’s 80-71 victory over UW-Parkside. In doing so, Batt became the 23rd member of the Minnesota State 1,000 Point Club. Batt who ranks 17th on Minnesota State’s all-time scoring list with 1,164 points ranks 15th all-time on the school’s card. Andrews scored 1,176 points during her career as a Maverick.

NSIC’s Player of the Week:freshman Natalie Bremer was named the NSIC South Division Player of the Week (5/12/2022) for her performance in MSU’s two wins over Winona State and Upper Iowa. Bremer averaged 20 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.0 steals in two Maverick wins. Bremer scored 21 points while shooting 8-of-13 from the field, including a 3-of-7 from the three-point line against Winona State. In her first start of the season, Bremer recorded 19 points, six rebounds and three steals against Upper Iowa.

Minnesota state junior Joe Batt was named NSIC South Division Player of the Week for her efforts against Augustana and Wayne State (12/12/22). Batt averaged 17.5 points, 5.0 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.0 rebounds in MSU’s two wins while shooting 56.0% from the field. Batt recorded 20 points and five assists against Augustana, before posting 15 points, five assists and five steals against Wayne State.

History of the State of Minnesota:The 2022-2023 season marks the 58th season in the history of the Minnesota state women’s basketball program, dating back to 1966. During that span, the Mavericks hold a record of 786-650 (.547).

Running along the sidelines:Head coach Emily Thiesse is in her 11th season at the helm of MSU Women’s Basketball. She has compiled an overall record of 182-108 (.627), including three NCAA Tournament appearances in the 2012-2013, 2014-2015, and 2021-22 seasons. In NSIC games, she holds a career record of 132-81 (.610).

Nationally speaking:Statistically, the Mavericks are in several national categories, including:

Rank Category Total

1st steals per game 16.8

2nd sales margin 11.36

5th Scoring Offense 85.1

50th turnovers per game 14.4

15th assists per game 17.0

22nd assist turnover ratio 1.16

23rd winning percentage 85.7

Individually, the following Mavericks are in the top-25 in the country:

Rank Name Category Total

2nd. Taylor Theush (aid-to-sales ratio) 4.0

2nd. Joe Batt (steals per game) 3.50

5th. Joe Batt (steals) 49

East West home is best: Over the past four years, the Mavericks have played to a 35-7 (.83) winning percentage within the friendly confines of the Taylor Center.

Within the polls:The Mavericks have been ranked in every WBCA poll this year, reaching a ranking as high as #4 on Dec. 13.

Shortly:Minnesota State will continue its NSIC schedule heading into Northern State on Friday, January 20 at 7:30 p.m. and MSU Moorhead on Saturday, January 21 at 5:30 p.m.

-30-