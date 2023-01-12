PREVIEW: Men’s Hockey Welcomes UMass Lowell to First Conference Games of 2023





ORONO, Maine The University of Maine men’s ice hockey team welcomes the UMass Lowell River Hawks for a weekend Hockey East series. Playtime for Friday and Saturday is scheduled for 7:05 PM. GAME INFORMATION

Game #20: University of Maine Black Bears vs University of Massachusetts Lowell River Hawks

DATE:Friday, January 13, 2023

TIME:7:05 p.m. ET

WEBSITE:Alfond Arena – Orono, Maine

RECORDS 2022-23:Maine 8-9-2 (2-5-1HE), UML11-8-1 (5-4-1HE) Game #21: University of Maine Black Bears vs University of Massachusetts Lowell River Hawks

DATE:Saturday, January 14, 2023

TIME: 7:05 p.m. ET

WEBSITE:Alfond Arena – Orono, Maine WATCHLISTENLIVE STATISTICSTWITTERTICKETS About the black bears The Black Bears enter the 2022-2023 season with 16 new faces on the roster after seeing 13 players graduate, transfer or leave to pursue professional hockey. 12 letter winners from the 2021-2022 season return for this chapter of Maine hockey, including the four newly minted captains. Jakub the orphan will carry the ‘C’ while Lynden Breen , Ben Poison and David Breazeale have each earned an ‘A’ on their jersey. 11 new freshmen and five transfers make up the players added by the coaching staff, who are in their second full season behind the bench. Junior Deputy Captain Lynden Breen leads the Black Bears in goals (seven). Senior Deputy Captain forward Ben Poison has the team lead in assists (10) and points (14). Freshman defenseman Brandon Holt (3 G, 4 A) and sophomore forward Cole Hanson (5 G, 2 A) lead all newcomers in points. 11 different Black Bears have scored two or more goals in the first 19 games (Breen, Holt, Villeneuve-Houle, Hanson, Henbrant, Trudeau, Poisson, Sirota, Antonacci, Freel and Renwick), while 16 different players have scored three or more more assists. About the River Hawks UMass Lowell finished the 2021-22 season with a 21-11-3 record, eventually falling to #1 Denver in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The River Hawks are returning three of their top five scorers from 2021-22: Carl Berglund, Matt Crasa and Ryan Brushett. Henry Welsch played in six games last season. The senior posted a 2.66 GAA and .893 save percentage, while winning one game and recording one shutout for the River Hawks. The series with UMass Lowell UMaine leads the all-time series with the River Hawks at 81-48-5. In Lowell last season, the River Hawks won the series. UMass Lowell won 5-3 on Friday night, while also winning the Saturday night fight 3-4. Nolan Renwick , Donavan Villeneuve-Houle and David Breazeale all scored in the weekend series in Lowell, Massachusetts last season. The two squads met for the first time on January 14, 1978, with UMain dropping that roadside, 5-1. -UMaine-

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://goblackbears.com/news/2023/1/11/mens-ice-hockey-preview-mens-hockey-welcomes-umass-lowell-for-first-conference-games-of-2023.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos