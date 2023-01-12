River Hawks remain undefeated at home with 85-60 win against Vermont





LOWELL, Mass. Graduated student Allin Blunt (Crownsville, Maryland) and senior Ayinde Hikim (Washington, DC) scored 18 points each to lift the UMass Lowell men’s basketball team (15-3, 3-1 AE) to an 85-60 victory against Vermont (8-10, 2-2 AE) Wednesday night. With the decision, the River Hawks remain undefeated at home this season and improve to 9-0 in friendlies. “I am very happy with the victory against traditionally one of the best teams in our conference”, Head Coach said Pat Duket . “Vermont has a really good team again this year, playing hard and disciplined and defensive, so this is a good win for us. I thought we were extra locked in and focused tonight. We had energy from start to finish.” Blunt went 6-for-9 from the field and added a team-best six rebounds. Hikim was a perfect 4-for-4 from outside the arc and also added seven assists. Two other River Hawks scored in double digits as graduate students Everette Hammond surpassed 1,500 career points with 17 on the night and senior Abdul Karim Coulibaly ended with 10. Threes from Hikim and Hammond gave the River Hawks a small lead in the first minutes, but the teams were even early twice in the first minute, including at 12-12 after a staggering turnaround jumper by junior Yuri Covington (Wilkes-Barre, Pa.) eight minutes into the game. The teams battled to find an advantage with neither side gaining more than a one-possession lead until Hikim drained his second three of the night to unleash a 12-1 run that helped the River Hawks get away draw, 28-19, at 4 p.m. :16. Blunt kept the offense ablaze in the waning minutes, netting the team’s final eight points of the period and sending his team into halftime with a 36-22 tie. Blunt continued to spur his team on the offensive end, drilling a pair of treys coming off the break as UMass Lowell scored 11 of the first 13 points to go up 23 for the biggest lead of the night. However, the Catamounts quickly got back in and responded with a 20-7 run to narrow the gap to make it 54-44 with 7:49 left to play. Coulibaly then knocked down a rematch to buckets from Hikim and Blunt to regain a 15-point buffer for the home side. Vermont was back in 10 minutes with just over three minutes remaining, but Hammond helped keep the game out of bounds with back-to-back threes. The River Hawks now head to Binghamton for a Saturday matinee.

