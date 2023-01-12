The sexual assault case against cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka has been adjourned to gather evidence





A Sydney magistrate has adjourned the rape case of Sri Lankan cricketer Danushka Gunathilaka to allow police to finalize an evidence report. Most important points: A woman claims that Mr Gunathilaka strangled her during the attacks

A woman claims that Mr Gunathilaka strangled her during the attacks The cricketer is exempt from attending his next appearance if he is represented by his lawyer

The cricketer is exempt from attending his next appearance if he is represented by his lawyer He remains under strict bail conditions Warning: This story contains explicit allegations that some people may find disturbing. The 31-year-old is charged with four counts of sexually assaulting a woman he met on dating app Tinder last November when he was in Australia to compete in the T20 World Cup. According to police, he had a drink with her at a bar in Sydney’s CBD before returning to her home in Rose Bay in the eastern suburbs. The woman claims that Mr. Gunathilaka strangled her so forcefully during the attacks that she feared for her life and that despite asking him to wear a condom, she saw it on the floor next to her bed. Sexual Assault Support Services: In Downing Center local court, Magistrate David Price has adjourned the case to Feb. 23 to allow police to complete a police report of evidence. Mr Gunathilaka’s lawyer said his defense team was “not instructed at all”. The cricketer was not in court and was cleared in February if he is represented by his lawyer. His bail, which has strict reporting conditions and a curfew, has continued. The cricketer is not allowed to contact the accusing woman and he is not allowed to use social media or dating apps. He also surrendered his passport and posted $200,000 bail. In November, Sex Crimes Squad and Eastern Suburbs Police Department detectives formed Strike Force Veteran to investigate the allegations. Last year, Detective Jayne Doherty said the cricketer was supported by the Sri Lankan consulate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2023-01-12/sri-lankan-cricketer-sexual-assault-case-adjourned/101847936 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos