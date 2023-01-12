“Maybe time to prepare for a life without Jasprit Bumrah”: ex-Indian cricketer issues major warning





The Indian cricket team suffered an early blow on Monday when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the marquee has been banned from the 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka. Bumrah was a late addition to India’s squad for a 50-over assignment, but the board decided to withdraw him again and decided to give him more time to get fully fit. Bumrah’s turnaround from the Indian squad has fans concerned about the pacer’s fitness. Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra even thinks it’s probably time for the team to prepare for a life without Bumrah. “I’m a little worried because he hasn’t played cricket since September. Maybe it’s time to prepare for a life without Bumrah. He played a strange game in between where he got injured and didn’t come back. He’s coming and going back again.. “His name comes in the team and then he’s not there. He was admitted here late and was out again. It’s not a good story because it’s a World Cup year and you already missed the last World Cup,” said Chopra . in a video about him Youtube Channel. The cricketer turned pundit also admitted that there is no one like Bumrah at the disposal of the Indian team. Still, Chopra is confident in the current crop of Indian pacers to get the job done, especially in ODIs. “While there is no one like Bumrah and there won’t be at this point, the good thing is that you have Mohammed Siraj – the way his stature has grown, Umran Malik is doing well, Mohammad Shami is doing well in ODIs, Arshdeep Singh is done, I am not sure about Prasidh Krishna’s injury, but he also looks good. “We will be able to bowl fast. It’s not that it won’t happen. I haven’t got my hopes up that India can only win if Bumrah is there. The odds will improve if he is there, but what can you do if he’s not there? there. There are too many injuries. If that’s the case, you start thinking about a life without him,” he added. As for the Sri Lanka series, the Indian team will have to rely on the likes of Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik and Arshdeep Singh. Featured video of the day Rishabh Pant has to undergo surgery for ligament tears, will be checked by BCCI Medical Team Topics mentioned in this article

