Cricket Australia pulls out of ODI series against Afghanistan, citing Taliban restrictions as reason





Cricket Australia has decided to withdraw from playing the three match ODI series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates in March due to the ‘worrying’ situation in Afghanistan since the Taliban takeover in 2021. The tour was to take place after the India-Australia series.

In a statement, Cricket Australia explained that the restrictions on women and girls seeking education and employment under the Taliban regime, including the Afghanistan women’s national team, is the reason behind their call not to take part in a bilateral series between the two men . “CA is committed to supporting the growth of the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to work with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country,” said the explanation. Cricket Australia is committed to supporting the growth of the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to work with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country. pic.twitter.com/cgQ2p21X2Q Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) January 12, 2023 The Taliban had taken control of Afghanistan in September 2021 and imposed a sports ban on women. As it stands, Afghanistan remains the only country with test play status that does not have an active women’s team. In November 2022, the ICC’s Afghanistan Working Group (AWG) informed the world governing body of cricket that the country’s government reiterated its commitment to fully respect and comply with the ICC Constitution, including agreeing “in principle” to support the development of women’s cricket. “The meeting was positive and respectful, and the [Afghanistan] government representative was clear in his support for the ICC constitution, including in principle for women’s cricket in Afghanistan,” said Imran Khwaja, the AWG chairman. “There are challenges to resuming it, of course, but we will continue to work with the ACB to move this forward. The working group will closely monitor the Afghan government’s commitment and will continue to report to the ICC Board.”

