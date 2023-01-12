A closer look at the human side of tennis players

Paul Annacone was a great player, with a career-high No. 12 in singles and 14 doubles titles, including the Australian Open in 1985. He went on to coach Pete Sampras, who won 14 Grand Slam titles, and Roger Federer, who broke that record and finished with 20. , helps coach emerging American Taylor Fritz.

He also offered perspective for the Netflix series Break Point, which will be released on Friday. Annacone, who was preparing for the Australian Open, found a few minutes to talk about the experience.

What was your experience with the Netflix crew during the 2022 season?

Annaconus: We had important conversations in Indian Wells, Paris, just after Wimbledon and another month ago. Probably half a dozen [sit-down interviews] common and four quite long. And a few times just on the spot if we were at the same tournaments at the same time. The producers are trying to give people an idea of ​​who these athletes are other than what they see on TV. We would see many perspectives. And we would see the things that go through players’ minds – good, bad or indifferent.

What do you think will be the main takeaways for the public?

Annaconus: The simple theme that these athletes are people. They’re just like everyone else – they’re just extremely gifted with tennis rackets in their hands. And the human condition is lost in extraordinary people and extraordinary athletes and this will hopefully give people the insight that they are ultimately human. They feel and act and act just like us. But they’re doing it for millions of people, so it’s a little bit different.

Behind the scenes: The making of the Netflix series ‘Break Point’

Talking to executive producer James Gay-Rees and showrunner Kari Lia, their takeaway point was something you already know as someone in the game — that professional tennis is really hard.

Annaconus: Yes it is. And many people don’t realize that at all. We were also at a time where I think it’s really interesting, when you see new superstars coming on the scene, all those human characteristics come into play even more, because it’s a totally new landscape for them. So the next 12 to 36 months are going to be really interesting.

The F1 series drastically changed the temperature for fan support in America. Do you think Break Point can do the same for tennis?

Annaconus: The fact that this series will point to the human nature of this endeavour. They’ll see how special some of these other players are who don’t have the same recognition as Serena and Roger when they were playing. They will see what they are trying to achieve and how difficult it is. It can attract new attention.

Netflix releases ‘Break Point’ trailer: Game. set. Agreement.

How do you catch the casual tennis fan?

Annaconus: Maybe this lens gives people a different perspective. Maybe the people who happen to like Netflix and aren’t big tennis fans will see how Taylor Fritz won the big tournament in Indian Wells and beat Rafa – and ask what that kid is like? Or how players like Ons Jabeur have appeared on the scene and want to know more about her off the field. Maybe that will be the bait and we’ll get the hook in the mouth of more fans. That’s the goal.