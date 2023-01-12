Ally McCoist reveals Rangers squad that has ping pong table painted blue





Ally McCoist has opened up to the Rangers squad painting their ping pong table blue.

The Ibrox icon is known for enjoying a good laugh off the pitch. However, that was exactly why then manager Graeme Souness banned his Rangers stars from taking part in 18 holes. As a result, McCoist revealed that he and his Gers teammates replaced that fun with regular table tennis. It should not surprise anyone that the color of the table was immediately changed. The topic came up when McCoist spoke of his love of golf and mocked Souness for changing his mind about the game. McCoist told talkSPORT: "I can get by, I wouldn't say I'm pretty good. But I enjoy it, I think it's a great game. We played it a lot as players on days off and things like that. READ MORE:Rangers hero Ally McCoist gives advice to Steven Gerrard about links to Poland "It's great because I remember digging up Graeme Souness. He used to fine us when we played golf because he hated it at Liverpool. They didn't play golf and he came to Rangers and stopped it." "But that was fine because we were snooping along the coast and no one would see us, getting out here, there and everywhere. "And the irony now is that he absolutely loves his golf. I play with him in Portugal, he's a competitive sister and everything, as you can imagine." "I think it was something with Liverpool, I know they didn't like it at Liverpool and he just brought it up with him." When asked what else the players would do if they couldn't play golf, he continued: "Table tennis. We had a table tennis table. It was brilliant, incredibly competitive. Oh dear. "The first thing we did was paint it blue. It was green, but we painted the table blue. "Some of the games we used to have. Happy days."

