Australian men’s cricket team cancels matches in Afghanistan over Taliban curtailment of freedoms for women and girls | World news





The Australian men’s cricket team has withdrawn from matches against Afghanistan due to Taliban restrictions on women’s and girls’ freedoms. The sides were scheduled to play a series of three one-day international (ODI) matches in the UAE in March. But a statement released by Cricket Australia said it was “committed to supporting the growth of the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to work with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country”. Image:

Afghan women chant slogans in protest against Taliban closure of universities for women in Kabul

“We thank the Australian Government for its support in this matter,” it added. It comes after the ruling Taliban announced in late December that it would bar female students from universities Afghanistan with immediate effect. A letter, confirmed by a higher education ministry spokesperson, instructed Afghanistan’s public and private universities to suspend access to female students until further notice in accordance with a cabinet decision. The announcement sparked widespread condemnation from countries around the world amid growing concern within the international community, which has not officially acknowledged the de facto government. That followed a U-turn from the Taliban last March about opening all middle and high schools to girls. The UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Roza Otunbayeva, previously said the school closures “undermined” the Taliban government’s relationship with the international community. Read more:

Taliban ‘trying to erase women from society’

Taliban ban female workers

Taliban ban Afghan women from working for NGOs Speaking at a UN Security Council session on Afghanistan, she said: “As long as girls are excluded from school and the de facto authorities continue to ignore other concerns expressed by the international community, we will remain in a sort of impasse.” US Deputy UN Ambassador Robert Wood has said: “The Taliban cannot expect to be a legitimate member of the international community until they respect the rights of all Afghans, especially human rights and the fundamental freedom of women and girls.” In a three-part Sky News documentary in early December, special correspondent Alex Crawford examined the struggle for women’s rights in one of the world’s most oppressive regimes. More than a year after the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan, Women at War: Afghanistanmade contact with the informal networks of women’s resistance groups who fight for the preservation of their fundamental human rights, their freedom and their identity.

