Caitlin Kraemer Canada USA U-18 Women’s Hockey World Cup





STERSUND, Sweden Caitlin Kraemer scored twice as Canada closed out the qualifying round of the Women’s Under-18 Hockey World Cup with a 3-1 victory over the United States on Wednesday. Emmalee Pais had a goal and an assist for Canada, who finished 3-0 at the top of Group A. Charlotte Pieckenhagen contributed two assists. It was cool to see how everyone played tonight,” said Canadian assistant coach Tara Watchorn. They focused on the habits, what we do well and were able to put together one service after another. It was nice to see. We always find it exciting to play against the USA (our team) was ready to go from the moment they woke up this morning, hoping to reach another level.” Goalkeeper Hannah Clark needed just 10 saves for the win. Joy Dunne scored for the USA, which finished second in Group A 2-1, followed by Sweden (1-2) and Finland (0-3). The U.S. did not record a shot on target in the third period until Cassandra Hall’s failed penalty kick at 7:18. “I was able to stay right on the puck and not bite anything (during the penalty kick),” said Clark. Annelies Bergmann made 32 saves in the US net. Both countries had already said goodbye to Saturday’s semi-finals heading into the game. Kraemer of Kitchener, Ont., leads Canada in scoring in the tournament with six goals and an assist in three games. In other results, Sweden beat Finland 6-1 on Wednesday. In Pool B, the Czech Republic defeated Slovakia 4-3 and Switzerland defeated Japan 2-1. Finland will meet Group B winners the Czech Republic in Thursday’s quarterfinals and Sweden will meet Slovakia. Switzerland and Japan, who finished third and fourth respectively in Group B, meet in a relegation series. The final is Sunday. This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 11, 2023.

