Cricket Australia pulls out of ODI series against Afghanistan | cricket.a

Sports
Cricket Australia pulls out of ODI series against Afghanistan
Australia were set to face Afghanistan in a 3 match ODI series in March (Source: Twitter)
Australia’s ODI series against Afghanistan in the United Arab Emirates in March has since officially ended Cricket Australia decided it could not continue with the match.
After consultations with various stakeholders, including the Australian government, CA announced on Thursday that it would withdraw from the three-game series.
In a statement, CA explained that the decision followed the Taliban’s recent announcement of further restrictions on the education and employment of women and girls.
“CA is committed to supporting the growth of the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to work with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country,”
Afghanistan remains the only full ICC country without a women’s team and will be the only full member without a squad at the inaugural Women’s U19 T20 World Cup starting Saturday.
ICC ODI Super League points were offered in UAE, so Australia loses the series and the 30 game points are awarded to Afghanistan.
However, the Aussies will care little as they have already qualified automatically for the ODI World Cup in India in October by being one of the top eight nations in Super League.
