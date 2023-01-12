College Football Rankings: Georgia Finishes Unanimously No. 1, Ohio State No. 2 in Postseason CBS Sports 131





The top tier of the season’s final college football rankings is often the easiest to determine, and that’s true again this season. After a historic 58-point win at the College Football Playoff National Championship, the Georgia Bulldogs are an easy, unanimous pick for No. 1 in the finals on CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team. In a season where the Bulldogs had the largest margin of victory in the country while finishing 15-0, there is an argument that Georgia could occupy the top two or even the top three. But the razor-thin margin between Georgia and the team that beat it 42-41 in the Ohio State Peach Bowl semifinals helped our constituents end the year with the Buckeyes ranked No. 2. TCU, which received some second place votes, checks in at No. 3. The lopsided defeat in the title game certainly hurt their final position, though the Horned Frogs entered the postseason tied. In terms of movement within the top of the rankings, the latest post-bowl game update brings some of the biggest shakeups we’ve seen since the early weeks of the season. These non-conference matchups between bowl-eligible teams can sometimes be key data points to confirm or dispute the end-of-season view of a program’s status in the sport. For example, Tulane saw a seven-place bump from No. 16 to No. 9 after winning its 12th game of the year against USC. Washington and Florida State also saw bumps in the top 10 after impressive bowl wins against Power Five conference opponents, with the Huskies jumping four spots to No. 8 and the Seminoles moving up three spots to No. 10. Teams like Utah (No. 11), Kansas State (No. 13) and Clemson (No. 14) each took a hit in the rankings after not only losing in the New Year’s Six Bowl games, but also by margins of double digits. LSU, meanwhile, returned to the top 15 thanks to a 56-run win against Purdue, the biggest blowout of the bowl season… until Monday’s national title game. But those aren’t the only changes to our constituents’ rankings in the wake of the bowl season results. For more information on the biggest changes since the end of the regular season rankings, check out the Mover’s Report below the top 25 table. College football experts from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute ballots each week, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top 25 below and 26-131 on our rankings page. 1 Georgia 15-0 1 2 ohio state 11-2 4 3 TCU 13-2 3 4 Michigan 13-1 2 5 Alabama 11-2 6 6 Tennessee 11-2 5 7 Penn state 11-2 8 8 Washington 11-2 12 9 Tulane 12-2 16 10 Florida state 10-3 13 11 Utah 10-4 7 12 USC 11-3 10 13 the state of Kansas 10-4 9 14 Clemson 11-3 11 15 LSU 10-4 18 16 Oregon state 10-3 15 17 Oregon 10-3 14 18 Our lady 9-4 20 19 Troy 12-2 23 20 UCLA 9-4 17 21 Mississippi state 9-4 24 22 Texas 8-5 19 23 south carolina 8-5 21 24 UTSA 11-3 22 25 Pittsburgh 9-4 32 Biggest movers No. 37 Air Force (+12): The Falcons have won 10 games for the second straight season and the third time in the past three years that the Mountain West has played a full schedule. But Troy Calhoun’s consistency didn’t contribute as much to this rise as the wire-to-wire, double-digit victory against Baylor in the Armed Forces Bowl.

State No. 29 Fresno (+11): Jeff Tedford's return to Fresno State has been an undeniable success and the finish has led to a huge rise in our rankings. First, the Bulldogs went to Boise and defeated the Broncos for the Mountain West title. Then, in the bowl season, he absolutely dominated Washington State in a 23-point victory in the Los Angeles Bowl.

No. 9 Tulane (+7): A transformative season for Tulane football results in a top-10 finish in our rankings as the Green Wave is rewarded not only for its epic comeback against USC in the Cotton Bowl, but a campaign that resulted in 12 wins and Tulane to the team to beat has made the American Athletic Conference ahead.

We will. Pittsburgh 25 (+7): Taking down multiple key starters on both sides of the ball, Pitt's resilience showed as the Panthers came out on top in a knockdown, drag-out battle against UCLA. This team was 4-4 heading into November, but finished the season on a five game winning streak giving Pat Narduzzi a total of 20 wins over the past two seasons.

No. 26 Duke (+7): ACC Coach of the Year Mike Elko showed that the award had been handed to the right man, as Duke showed up with better preparation and better execution in a Military Bowl victory and finished with nine wins in Elko's freshman year.

No. 35 Cincinnati (-8): A disappointing end to the year for Cincinnati ends in a rainy and cold Fenway Bowl loss to the team coached by the next head coach. After finishing 9-4 in their senior year of American Athletic Conference, the Bearcats are now on their way to the Big 12 for 2023.

No. 40 Purdue (-9): The availability of several key starters plus Jeff Brohm's absence contributed to the blowout loss for LSU, but this adjustment could also be water reaching its level after our constituents swung the Boilermakers forward for winning the Big Ten West.

No. 59 Baylor (-11): The other side of our voters making Air Force one of the biggest climbers in the final standings is a retaliatory adjustment for the Bears, who finish the season with a losing record at 6-7 a year after winning the Big 12. Check out the rest of the CBS Sports 131: Teams Ranked 26-131

