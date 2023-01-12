Naomi Osaka says she’s expecting a baby and plans to return to tennisExBulletin







change caption Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Scott Barbour/Getty Images Naomi Osaka is pregnant and says she may return to tennis next year. Osaka shared the news, along with a photo of an ultrasound, and messages, in both Japanese and English, on social media Wednesday afternoon. “I know I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I look forward to is my kid watching one of my games and saying to someone ‘that’s my mom’ haha,” Osaka wrote. The 25-year-old tennis star rose to prominence after defeating Serena Williams, one of the most influential players on the court, in the 2018 US Open final. Osaka’s subsequent wins at the 2019 Australian Open, 2020 US Open and the 2021 Australian Open quickly cemented her as one of the few players ever to win their first four Grand Slam tournaments. But the world’s highest-paid female athlete opened up publicly about her struggles with mental health after she pulled out of the 2021 French Open. After announcing she would not be participating in required media appearances, officials fined her $15,000 and threatened to remove her from the tournament. And after losing in the 2021 US Open, Osaka announced she would retire from tennis indefinitely. Many athletes publicly praised Osaka for openly sharing her struggles with mental health. “I honestly don’t know when I’m going to play my next tennis match,” Osaka told reporters at a press conference. “I think I’m going to take a break from playing for a while.” The announcement on Wednesday also comes days after Osaka said she would not appear at the 2023 Australian Open. However, in the social media post, Osaka confirmed that she is expected to compete in the Australian Open in 2024. It will be Osaka’s first on-field appearance since she competed in the Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo last September, when she withdrew due to to illness. Osaka also reflected on the time she has been taken out of the sport. In May, Osaka announced she would be launching her own sports agency. Osaka too wrote a children’s book which was released last month. “The past few years have been interesting to say the least, but I feel that the most challenging times in life are perhaps the most fun,” Osaka wrote on Wednesday, adding that the months-long hiatus led to “a new love and appreciation for the game. to which I have dedicated my life.” Osaka has been in a relationship with Grammy-nominated rapper Cordae since 2019. The two reflected on their years of relationship, including their first meeting at an LA Clippers game, in a spread for 2021 GK. “I feel like he really helped me win, just to keep the motivation going,” Osaka told the magazine, reflecting on the support he gave her while she quarantined for the US Open in 2020. On Wednesday, Osaka concluded her note saying, “I don’t think there is a perfectly right path in life, but I’ve always felt that if you move forward with good intentions, eventually you’ll find your way.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2023/01/11/1148411161/naomi-osaka-pregnant-baby-tennis-return The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos