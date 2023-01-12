Freshmen Show Georgia Football isn’t going anywhere

Georgia’s had its fair share of “victory cigar” over the years. You know, the back that teams put in when they run out late in the game. The most infamous, of course, was Brendan Douglas. Mark Richt loved to close out a game by calling off Todd Gurley and Nick Marshall and unleashing Douglas against a defense that just wanted to go home.

Daijun Edwards filled that role for Kirby Smart prior to this year, eating yards and clock at the end of blowouts. But this year, in the College Football Playoff National Championship, a 65-7 throttling of TCU, the “victory cigar” looked slightly different. That’s because, instead of giving a 3-star back like Douglas or Edwards some playing time (nothing against 3-stars), Georgia hooked up the No. 4 coming back from the 2022 class, Branson Robinson.

With Georgia leading 52-7, Robinson checked into the game and promptly picked up where Kenny McIntosh, Kendall Milton and Edwards left off. Over a seven-minute period, Robinson, a true freshman from Madison, Mississippi, rushed 42 yards on 7 carries and hit the ball twice in the end zone. A real freshman. A true freshman who looked like the best player on the field when he checked in.

That’s the scary part of college football. A team that lost 15 players to the NFL Draft just repeated as national champions, surpassing their winning total from the year before… and maybe they’ll be better next year.

Just look at what the freshman class did in the Championship Game. Branson Robinson was the highlight, but there were plenty of freshmen playing all over the field in SoFi.

Bear Alexander—playing defensively, arguably the toughest spot for a boy who graduated from high school less than a year ago—was unstoppable on the sport’s biggest stage. Alexander fired TCU quarterback Max Duggan twice and lived in the backfield of the Horned Frogs.

His freshman running mate, Mykel Williams, was just as disruptive. Williams shone last year and had to fill in due to injuries and lack of production. In the National Championship, Williams was an edge force and, along with Alexander, Duggan gritted his teeth for an early breakaway.

Back in the Peach Bowl, in Georgia’s most dramatic game of the season, freshman Oscar Delp had to replace the injured Darnell Washington. Now, Delp isn’t the same blocker as the 6-foot-7 Washington, but the fact that offensive coordinator Todd Monken was willing to stick with 12 staff, with Delp playing a big part, shows how much faith the staff has in him.

Scroll to Continue

Marvin Jones Jr., Jalon Walker, Darris Smith, Dillon Bell, Brett Thorson. All freshmen. All contribute greatly to college football’s new Death Star.

Oh, and we haven’t even mentioned Malaki Starks yet. Starks, the No. 1 athlete in the class of 2022, started the last 14 games of the season in safety for Georgia. As a freshman, Starks placed third in total tackles (68), trailing only Georgia’s base within linebackers Smael Mondon and Jamon Dumas-Johnson. His play landed him on ESPN’s Freshman All-American Team.

As the celebration at SoFi Stadium drew to a close, cameras caught Kirby Smart gesticulating to the Georgia faithful. The head coach threw up a finger (for last year’s championship), then a second (for this season), and then he threw a third over. Now, Smart has since said he imitated Michael Jordan’s famous ring-counting gesture, but when he was aiming for a third title for Georgia in three years, it’s hard to find fault with his confidence.

This Georgia team is stacked and they’re not going anywhere.

