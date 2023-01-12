Naomi Osaka announces pregnancy, plans to return to tennis in 2024 | Tennis news





Osaka says she will return to tennis and plans to be in Melbourne next year for the start of the Grand Slam season.

Naomi Osaka is pregnant and plans to return to competition in 2024, the tennis star has announced, days after saying she is withdrawing from the upcoming Australian Open. The former world number one posted what she called a small life update for 2023 on social media on Wednesday, including a photo of an ultrasound. Osaka, 25, has been dating Cordae, a rapper, for years. I know I have so much to look forward to in the future, one thing I look forward to is my kid watching one of my games and saying to someone, “That’s my mom,” Osaka wrote. 2023 will be a year full of lessons for me, and I hope to see you at the start of the next one, because I will be back at the 2024 Australian Open. I love you all infinitely. Can’t wait to get back on the field, but here’s a little life update for 2023. pic.twitter.com/GYXRnutU3I NaomiOsaka (@naomiosaka) January 11, 2023 Osaka has not played a competitive game since September and September withdrew from the Australian Open, which starts on Sunday. She has won that tournament twice along with two US Open championships. Osaka had only explained her absence on Wednesday. Taking mental health breaks in recent years, she stopped playing after the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo shortly after falling in the first round of the US Open. Osaka said the months away have given her a new love and appreciation for the game I’ve dedicated my life to. The top ranked player in the world in 2019, the Japanese player, who grew up in the United States, is now ranked 47th. Osaka has won four Grand Slam titles with triumphs at the Australian Open in 2019 and 2021 and the US Open in 2018 and 2020. She was named the world’s highest-earning female athlete for 2022 by Forbes, with reported earnings of $51.1 million. Ash Barty, the 2022 Australian Open champion, announced last week that she was pregnant. She retired last year while holding the number one position. But Osaka said she will return to tennis and plans to be in Melbourne next year for the start of the Grand Slam season.

