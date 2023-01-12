Fairmont club hockey teams open New Year with wins | News, sports, jobs

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont 12U girls’ hockey team improved its season record to 15-3-1 with a win and a tie over New Year’s weekend.

Mariel Parish and Halyn Haycraft each produced one goal and one assist to help Fairmont make Minnesota River 4-2 on December 30 at Le Sueur.

Lexi Haycraft and Maya Earhart each contributed one goal to the game-winning performance, while Netminder Lexi Sundeen clinched the win with 28 saves.

Lexi Haycraft scored a hat-trick and dished out one assist to give Fairmont a 5-5 draw against Worthington on New Year’s Day at Worthington.

Parish generated one goal and one helper for Fairmont, Halyn Haycraft scored one goal, while Sundeen made eight stops.

The Fairmont 12U girls team opens the New Ulm tournament against St. Paul on Friday at 6pm, before facing Farmington at 8am on Saturday and Detroit Lakes at 3:30pm later that day. The event will close on Sunday.

Bant

The Carlson Dental Bantam hockey team recorded back-to-back wins last weekend during a split twinbill.

Gavin Kester generated one goal and two assists last Saturday to help Fairmont Marshall 5-3 at the Martin County Arena.

Logan Madsen, Noah Meixell, Jase Meade and Dayton Draper contributed one goal each to the winning effort, while Preston Cepress and Hunter Thate contributed one helper each.

Kaden Olson made five stops and Brandon Hector deflected 15 shots in sharing goalkeeping duties for Fairmont, who had 40 shots on target.

Kester scored two goals unassisted and Hector earned the shutout by making 24 saves to lead Carlson Dental to a 4-0 victory over Windom last Sunday in Windom.

Meixell and Draper each contributed one goal, while Cepress contributed one assist in the shutout.

The Carlson Dental Bantams (8-9) will play Northfield at 9 a.m. Saturday in the first round of a tournament in New Richmond, Wisconsin.

syringe ‘B’

The Fairmont Squirt ‘B’ hockey lineup scored one tie and two wins during the ice action last weekend.

Bennett Draper generated a hat-trick, Ryder Thate scored once and goalkeeper Van Kollofski made 11 saves as Fairmont finished in a 4-all draw with Mankato at the Martin County Arena last Saturday.

Thate then unleashed four goals and one assist to propel Fairmont to a 6-5 decision over Worthington ‘A’ last Sunday at Fairmont.

Kollofski provided one goal and two assists for Fairmont, Emmet Olson scored a goal, Bennett Draper fielded a helper and netminder Blakeley Scholl made 18 saves for the win.

Thate kept the hot hockey stick by drilling four goals to complete Fairmont’s 9-3 loss over Windom last Sunday in Windom.

Draper scored a hat-trick, Eli Meixell scored two goals, while Kollofski made seven stops to complete the winning effort.

The Fairmont Squirt ‘B’ team will take on host Albert Lea in the Young Tigers tournament on January 20 at 4:45 pm.

PeeWee ‘B’

The Fairmont PeeWee ‘B’ team opened the new year with a pair of wins and a narrow loss.

Kane Wohlhuter generated a hat-trick and dished out two assists, while Preston Geerdes produced a game-best four goals to lead Fairmont to a 10-3 victory over Windom on Sunday.

Tyler Pankow provided two goals and two assists for Fairmont, Blake Thompson provided a goal and Luther Malo provided one helper. Netminder Kolton Hinz recorded 12 saves to clinch victory.

Geerdes hammered in three goals and Wohlhuter provided two goals and one assist to fuel Fairmont’s 7-4 decision over Redwood Falls last Saturday.

Ian Obernolte contributed one goal and one assist to the win, Pankow earned a three-helper playmaker, Hadyn Lillevold dished out two assists and Thompson added one goal. Hinz scored 17 saves to claim victory.

Wohlhuter and Geerdes scored one goal and one assist each, but Fairmont dropped a 5–3 decision against Worthington on New Year’s Day.

Pankow added a goal for Fairmont, while Hinz made 10 stops.

The Fairmont PeeWee ‘B’ lineup opens the Faribault Tournament on Saturday at 9:30am and the event ends on Sunday.