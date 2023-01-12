LNTTA ready to introduce new leadership – FrontPageAfrica





Monrovia The newly elected president of the Liberia National Table Tennis Association (LNTTA) has revealed that members of his government will take office on January 19, 2023 at the association’s headquarters on Broad Street. By A. Macaulay Sombai, [email protected] Mr. G. Gbassay Golee and members of his new LNTTA administration were elected on December 17, 2022 and the others are Wennie Klimeh Vice President for Administration, Jacob Cooper, Vice President for Technical Affairs, J. Siaquiyah Davis, Vice President for International Relations, Secretary General Lammie Freeman and Finance Secretary Mennie M. Klimeh. Golee therefore calls on members of the administration to turn their attention now to how they can help renew the spirit of the game of table tennis so that they can regain their association contact with table tennis’ global governing body. Mr. G. Gbassay Golee stressed that members of his leadership have organized several tournaments as part of their government plans to revive the spirit of the game of table tennis in the country after their induction program. He continued that the tournament is organized by his leadership and sponsored by an experienced table tennis athlete from Germany, who is home with four major trophies for the tournament to be played among youth athletes of the association in honor of their current and the winner and runner-up leaves with trophies and cash prizes. Mr. Golee says: After taking office on January 19, 2023, we will be holding a two-day Unity and Memorial tournament for our currant and falling table tennis veterans and lucky for us, one of our international established veterans in the present Mr. J. Siaquiyah Davis, who was elected Vice President of International Relations and is currently back home, presented us with four trophies and those trophies will be used for our Unity and Memorial tournament. The club boss emphasized that the tournament would start on January 20 and end on January 22nd2023 at the LNTTA’s Broad Street headquarters and six active athletes are expected to be part of the tournament, calling on table tennis enthusiasts to be a part of the tournament and also some of the newest development members of the new leadership has moved on to the growth of the game and its athletes.

