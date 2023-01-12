



LUBBOCK, Texas Ana Llanusa led the way as No. 19 Oklahoma erased a small halftime deficit to hold off Texas Tech 89-79 in Lubbock on Wednesday night. Llanusa scored a team-high 20 points on 8-of-16 shooting while Skylar won recorded a double-double with 19 points and 11 rebounds to secure the win. With the win, Oklahoma (13-2, 3-1 Big 12) tied with three other teams at the top of the Big 12 standings. “That was a great game for women’s basketball and our league,” said the head coach Jennie Baranczyk said. “Texas Tech is a good basketball team and I thought they were just great tonight. They shot the ball really well and let us react all night long. I’m really proud of our team for their fight and ability to rise to the challenge .” Oklahoma was hot out of the gates, like Nevada Tot scored six early runs and OU jumped out to an 8-0 lead, but ended the frame tied at 19-19. A strong Texas Tech (13-4, 1-3 Big 12) second quarter pushed the Lady Raiders forward 42-38 at the break. The Sooners responded in the third quarter by tying the game early in the frame and taking a one-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. The final frame featured Vann’s dominance and a pair Taylor Robertson 3-pointers as the Sooners beat Tech 27-18 in the final 10 minutes to punctuate the 89-79 win. “We’ve had big nights from a lot of different people,” Baranczyk added. “Ana (Llanusa) was just incredible, and Skylar (Vann) was really great in the second half. We had four in double figures, but I’m most proud of the 27 assists. This team just has great chemistry and they want share the basketball. If we do it like tonight, we’re pretty good.” Llanusa’s 20 points secured her first four-game streak of over 20 points since the 2019 season, and the redshirt senior added six assists and three signs to the win. Vann controlled the second half in the paint, scoring 17 of her 19 points to finish, and grabbed 11 boards on the night before the double-double. Robertson sank two 3-pointers on his way to 10 points and a season-high nine rebounds. She is now just eight 3-pointers off Kelsey Mitchell’s all-time NCAA 3-point record of 497. The Sooners made a season-high 27 assists on 35 field goals made, eight of which came from behind the 3-point line. Oklahoma dominated on the glass again, beating the Lady Raiders 47-26 in the win, improving to 11-1 as it beat opponents this season. The Sooners turned it over just 12 times. More ranked basketball returns to Norman when the Sooners take the floor the following Saturday, as No. 23 Kansas comes to Lloyd Noble Center for a 2 p.m. tip. The game will be streamed on ESPN+ as the Sooners look to avenge last year’s home loss on Senior Night at the hands of the Jayhawks.

