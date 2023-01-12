Sports
Fantasy Football PPR Ranking 2023: QB, RB, WR, TE
Mike Clay’s 2023 fantasy football rankings by position will be updated during the pre-season to reflect any changes in his view of players for the upcoming season.
NOTE: The rankings below are for PPR formats.
Last update: January 11
Quarterbacks
1. Josh Allen, BUF
2. Patrick Mahomes, KC
3. Jalen hurts, PHI
4. Joe Burrow, CIN
5. Trevor Lawrence, JAC
6.Justin Herbert, LAC
7. Lamar Jackson, BA
8. Kyler Murray, ARI
9. Justin Fields, CHI
10. Deshaun Watson, CLE
11. Dak Prescott, DAL
12. Tua Tagovailoa, M.I.A
13.Daniel Jones, NYG
14. Kirk Neven, MIN
15. Trey Lance, SF
16. Aaron Rodgers, GB
17.Russell Wilson, DEN
18. Tom Brady, TB
19. Geno Smith, SEA
20. Jared Goff, IT
21. Derek Carr, LV
22. Matthew Stafford, LAR
23. Kenny Pickett, PIT
24. Ryan Tannehill, TEN
25. MacJones, NO
26.Jimmy Garoppolo, SF
27. Carson Wentz, WAS
28. Mike White, NYJ
29. Sam Darnold, CAR
30. Jarrett Stidham, LV
31. Desmond Knight, ATL
32. Davis Mills, HOU
Running backs
1. Christian McCaffrey, SF
2. Austin Ekeler, LAC
3. Saquon Barkley, NYG
4. Jonathan Taylor, IND
5. Derick Henry, TEN
6. Josh Jacobs, LV
7. Joe Mixon, CIN
8. Nick Chubb, CLE
9. Najee Harris, PIT
10. Kenneth Walker III, SEA
11. Travis Etienne Jr., JAC
12. Dalvin Kok, MIN
13. Alvin Kamara, NO
14. Rhamondre Stevenson, NO
15. Dameon Pierce, HOU
16. Aaron Jones, GB
17. D’Andre Swift, DET
18. Breece Hall, NYJ
19. Javonte Williams, DEN
20. Tony Pollard, DAL
21. James Cook, BUF
22. Miles Sanders, PHI
23. James Conner, ARI
24. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL
25. Cam Akers, LAR
26. JK Dobbins, BAL
27. AJ Dillon, GB
28. Rachaad White, TB
29. David Montgomery, CHI
30. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS
31. Tyler Allgeier, ATL
32. Isiah Pacheco, KC
33. Leonard Fournette, TB
34. Alexander Mattison, MIN
35. Khalil Herbert, CHI
36. Antonio Gibson, WAS
37. Kareem Hunt, CLE
38. Devin Singletary, BUF
39. Jamaal Williams, DET
40. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC
41. Elijah Mitchell, SF
42. Damien Harris, NE
43.Jeff Wilson Jr., MIA
44. Michael Carter, NYJ
45. James Robinson, NYJ
46. Jaylen Warren, PIT
47. Nyheim Hines, BUF
48. Gus Edwards, BAL
49. Rashad Penny, SEA
50. Kyren Williams, LAR
Wide receivers
1. Justin Jefferson, MIN
2. Ja’Marr Chase, CIN
3.Cooper Kupp, LAR
4. Stefon Diggs, BUF
5. Tyrek Hill, M.I.A
6. Davante Adams, LV
7. CeeDee Lam, DAL
8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET
9. AJ Brown, PHI
10. Jaylen Waddle, M.I.A
11. DeVonta Smith, PHI
12. DK Metcalf, SEA
13. Chris Godwin, TB
14. Tee Higgins, CIN
15. The Andre Hopkins, ARI
16. Garrett Wilson, NYJ
17. Deebo Samuel, SF
18. Amari Cooper, CLE
19. Tyler Lockett, SEA
20.Keenan Allen, LAC
21. Mike Evans, TB
22. Terry McLaurin, WAS
23.Michael Pittman Jr., IND
24. Chris Olave, NO
25.Jerry Jeudy, DEN
26. DJ Moore, AUTO
27. Christian Kirk, JAC
28.Mike Williams, LAC
29. Diontae Johnson, PIT
30. Brandon Aiyuk, SF
31. Drake London, ATL
32. Christian Watson, GB
33. Marchioness Brown, ARI
34. Treylon Burks, TEN
35.Calvin Ridley, JAC
36. Jameson Williams, DET
37. George Pickens, PIT
38. Jahan Dotson, WAS
39.Courtland Sutton, DEN
40. Brandin cooks, LOVE
41. Rashod Bateman, BAL
42. Wan’Dale Robinson, NYG
43.Michael Thomas, NO
44. Darnell Mooney, CHI
45. JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC
46. Gabriel Davis, BUF
47. Jakobi Meyers, NO
48. Haunt Claypool, CHI
49. Nico Collins, HOU
50. Kadarius Toney, KC
51. Hunter Renfrow, LV
52. Zay Jones, JAC
53.Tyquan Thornton, NO
54. Curtis Samuel, WAS
55. Josh Palmer, LAC
56. Adam Thielen, MIN
57. Tyler Boyd, CIN
58. DJ Chark Jr., DET
59.Ronde Moore, ARI
60. Skyy Moore, KC
61. John Metchie III, NEW
62. KJ Osborn, MIN
63. Parris Campbell, IND
64. Alec Pierce, IND
65. Michael Gallup, DAL
66. Sterling Shepard, New York
67. Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE
68. Robert Woods, TEN
69.Romeo Doubs, GB
70. Elijah Moore, NYJ
71. Allen Lazard, GB
72. Corey Davis, NYJ
73. Allen Robinson II, LAR
74. Julio Jones, TB
75. Jalen Tolbert, SONG
76. Russell Gage, TB
77. Mecole Hardman, K.C
78. Marvin Jones Jr., JAC
79. DeVante Parker, NE
80. Rashid Shaheed, NO
Tight ends
1. Travis Kelce, KC
2. Mark Andrews, BAL
3.George Kittle, SF
4. TJ Hockenson, MIN
5. Dallas Goedert, PHI
6. Dalton Schultz, DAL
7.Kyle Pitts, ATL
8. Darren Waller, LV
9. Pat Freiermuth, PIT
10. Zach Ertz, ARI
11. David Njoku, CLE
12. Evan Engram, JAC
13. Greg Dulcich, DEN
14. Cole Kmet, CHI
15. Dawson Knox, BUF
16.Logan Thomas, WA
17. Gerald Everett, LAC
18. Tyler Higbee, LAR
19. Noah Fant, SEA
20. Isaiah probably, BAL
21. Trey McBride, ARI
22. Cade Otton, TB
23. Mike Gesicki, M.I.A
24.Hayden Hurst, CIN
25. Hunter Henry, NE
26. Tyler Conklin, NYJ
27. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN
28.Daniel Bellinger, NYG
29. Jelani Woods, IND
30. Irv Smith Jr., MIN
31. Taysom Hill, NO
32. Juwan Johnson, NO
33. Robert Tonyan, GB
34. Austin Hooper, TEN
35. Teagan Quitoriano, HOU
|
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/fantasy/football/story/_/id/35425170/fantasy-football-ppr-rankings-2023-quarterback-running-back-wide-receiver-tight-end
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Fantasy Football PPR Ranking 2023: QB, RB, WR, TE
- Vulnerable Software, Low Incident Reports Increase Risk
- Current Situation: COVID, Flu, Streptococcus, Gastroenteritis
- Living with Crohn’s disease
- Actor Frankie Muniz says he will race NASCAR’s ARCA Series in 2023
- PTI members intimidated and bribed to jump ship, Imran claims
- World showing unprecedented optimism in India, says Modi | India News
- Tour One Fashion Stylists Brooklyn Town House Thats All About Minimalism With Excess | Architectural Summary
- Africa should not be an arena for international competition, says the Chinese Foreign Minister
- Obesity, overweight can lead to diabetes: study | Health
- Donald Trump’s former aide slams him in a January 6 leak. Texts: We all look like domestic terrorists now
- Grammy-winning Ricky Skaggs to perform at Princess | Entertainment