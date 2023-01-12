Fantasy Football PPR Ranking 2023: QB, RB, WR, TE





Mike Clay’s 2023 fantasy football rankings by position will be updated during the pre-season to reflect any changes in his view of players for the upcoming season. NOTE: The rankings below are for PPR formats. Last update: January 11 Quarterbacks 1. Josh Allen, BUF

2. Patrick Mahomes, KC

3. Jalen hurts, PHI

4. Joe Burrow, CIN

5. Trevor Lawrence, JAC

6.Justin Herbert, LAC

7. Lamar Jackson, BA

8. Kyler Murray, ARI

9. Justin Fields, CHI

10. Deshaun Watson, CLE

11. Dak Prescott, DAL

12. Tua Tagovailoa, M.I.A

13.Daniel Jones, NYG

14. Kirk Neven, MIN

15. Trey Lance, SF

16. Aaron Rodgers, GB

17.Russell Wilson, DEN

18. Tom Brady, TB

19. Geno Smith, SEA

20. Jared Goff, IT

21. Derek Carr, LV

22. Matthew Stafford, LAR

23. Kenny Pickett, PIT

24. Ryan Tannehill, TEN

25. MacJones, NO

26.Jimmy Garoppolo, SF

27. Carson Wentz, WAS

28. Mike White, NYJ

29. Sam Darnold, CAR

30. Jarrett Stidham, LV

31. Desmond Knight, ATL

32. Davis Mills, HOU Running backs 1. Christian McCaffrey, SF

2. Austin Ekeler, LAC

3. Saquon Barkley, NYG

4. Jonathan Taylor, IND

5. Derick Henry, TEN

6. Josh Jacobs, LV

7. Joe Mixon, CIN

8. Nick Chubb, CLE

9. Najee Harris, PIT

10. Kenneth Walker III, SEA

11. Travis Etienne Jr., JAC

12. Dalvin Kok, MIN

13. Alvin Kamara, NO

14. Rhamondre Stevenson, NO

15. Dameon Pierce, HOU

16. Aaron Jones, GB

17. D’Andre Swift, DET

18. Breece Hall, NYJ

19. Javonte Williams, DEN

20. Tony Pollard, DAL

21. James Cook, BUF

22. Miles Sanders, PHI

23. James Conner, ARI

24. Ezekiel Elliott, DAL

25. Cam Akers, LAR

26. JK Dobbins, BAL

27. AJ Dillon, GB

28. Rachaad White, TB

29. David Montgomery, CHI

30. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS

31. Tyler Allgeier, ATL

32. Isiah Pacheco, KC

33. Leonard Fournette, TB

34. Alexander Mattison, MIN

35. Khalil Herbert, CHI

36. Antonio Gibson, WAS

37. Kareem Hunt, CLE

38. Devin Singletary, BUF

39. Jamaal Williams, DET

40. Clyde Edwards-Helaire, KC

41. Elijah Mitchell, SF

42. Damien Harris, NE

43.Jeff Wilson Jr., MIA

44. Michael Carter, NYJ

45. James Robinson, NYJ

46. ​​Jaylen Warren, PIT

47. Nyheim Hines, BUF

48. Gus Edwards, BAL

49. Rashad Penny, SEA

50. Kyren Williams, LAR Wide receivers 1. Justin Jefferson, MIN

2. Ja’Marr Chase, CIN

3.Cooper Kupp, LAR

4. Stefon Diggs, BUF

5. Tyrek Hill, M.I.A

6. Davante Adams, LV

7. CeeDee Lam, DAL

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET

9. AJ Brown, PHI

10. Jaylen Waddle, M.I.A

11. DeVonta Smith, PHI

12. DK Metcalf, SEA

13. Chris Godwin, TB

14. Tee Higgins, CIN

15. The Andre Hopkins, ARI

16. Garrett Wilson, NYJ

17. Deebo Samuel, SF

18. Amari Cooper, CLE

19. Tyler Lockett, SEA

20.Keenan Allen, LAC

21. Mike Evans, TB

22. Terry McLaurin, WAS

23.Michael Pittman Jr., IND

24. Chris Olave, NO

25.Jerry Jeudy, DEN

26. DJ Moore, AUTO

27. Christian Kirk, JAC

28.Mike Williams, LAC

29. Diontae Johnson, PIT

30. Brandon Aiyuk, SF

31. Drake London, ATL

32. Christian Watson, GB

33. Marchioness Brown, ARI

34. Treylon Burks, TEN

35.Calvin Ridley, JAC

36. Jameson Williams, DET

37. George Pickens, PIT

38. Jahan Dotson, WAS

39.Courtland Sutton, DEN

40. Brandin cooks, LOVE

41. Rashod Bateman, BAL

42. Wan’Dale Robinson, NYG

43.Michael Thomas, NO

44. Darnell Mooney, CHI

45. JuJu Smith-Schuster, KC

46. ​​Gabriel Davis, BUF

47. Jakobi Meyers, NO

48. Haunt Claypool, CHI

49. Nico Collins, HOU

50. Kadarius Toney, KC

51. Hunter Renfrow, LV

52. Zay Jones, JAC

53.Tyquan Thornton, NO

54. Curtis Samuel, WAS

55. Josh Palmer, LAC

56. Adam Thielen, MIN

57. Tyler Boyd, CIN

58. DJ Chark Jr., DET

59.Ronde Moore, ARI

60. Skyy Moore, KC

61. John Metchie III, NEW

62. KJ Osborn, MIN

63. Parris Campbell, IND

64. Alec Pierce, IND

65. Michael Gallup, DAL

66. Sterling Shepard, New York

67. Donovan Peoples-Jones, CLE

68. Robert Woods, TEN

69.Romeo Doubs, GB

70. Elijah Moore, NYJ

71. Allen Lazard, GB

72. Corey Davis, NYJ

73. Allen Robinson II, LAR

74. Julio Jones, TB

75. Jalen Tolbert, SONG

76. Russell Gage, TB

77. Mecole Hardman, K.C

78. Marvin Jones Jr., JAC

79. DeVante Parker, NE

80. Rashid Shaheed, NO Tight ends Editors’ Picks 1. Travis Kelce, KC

2. Mark Andrews, BAL

3.George Kittle, SF

4. TJ Hockenson, MIN

5. Dallas Goedert, PHI

6. Dalton Schultz, DAL

7.Kyle Pitts, ATL

8. Darren Waller, LV

9. Pat Freiermuth, PIT

10. Zach Ertz, ARI

11. David Njoku, CLE

12. Evan Engram, JAC

13. Greg Dulcich, DEN

14. Cole Kmet, CHI

15. Dawson Knox, BUF

16.Logan Thomas, WA

17. Gerald Everett, LAC

18. Tyler Higbee, LAR

19. Noah Fant, SEA

20. Isaiah probably, BAL

21. Trey McBride, ARI

22. Cade Otton, TB

23. Mike Gesicki, M.I.A

24.Hayden Hurst, CIN

25. Hunter Henry, NE

26. Tyler Conklin, NYJ

27. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN

28.Daniel Bellinger, NYG

29. Jelani Woods, IND

30. Irv Smith Jr., MIN

31. Taysom Hill, NO

32. Juwan Johnson, NO

33. Robert Tonyan, GB

34. Austin Hooper, TEN

35. Teagan Quitoriano, HOU

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/fantasy/football/story/_/id/35425170/fantasy-football-ppr-rankings-2023-quarterback-running-back-wide-receiver-tight-end The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos