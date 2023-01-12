“When we are all there and healthy, I think it will be even more interesting for people to watch Grand Slams”

Twelve months after being deported from Australia, Novak Djokovic is once again Down Under, on a tennis mission to capture an equal 22nd Grand Slam title in Melbourne.

“Right now I think it’s even more interesting for people to watch Grand Slams when we’re all there and healthy. It’s dramatic and fascinating to follow who could claim the trophy,” he told Tennis Majors. Serb at the press conferences in Adelaide ahead of what should be a hard-fought Australian Open, although fourth seed Djokovic is likely to remain the favourite.

Djokovic spoke candidly about who he sees as the main contenders for the title, what last year’s experience has taught him, dinner with Nick Kyrgios, but also how he builds muscle off-season, his phone usage, upcoming documentary, how he wants to be remembered, balance work and family, as well as athletes who influenced him.

“Patience, Confidence, Principles”

You often say that a man learns as long as he lives. What have you learned about yourself in the past 12 months? How has the whole experience in Australia changed you?

Yes, every day is a new lesson. The main conclusions of all that happened are patience, belief in yourself and sticking to principles that you care about. I’ve been through some tough times in Australia and the aftermath, being attacked from all angles, actually from all over the world, but I kind of expected something like that, given how society works these days, there always has to be one person to blame. That’s how the games are played and things are hidden.

As far as I was aware of that, it was very difficult for me to deal with it. Patience and the sense of belonging to my family and loved ones has helped me overcome all obstacles to be where I am today. I strive to get better, I’m open to anything life can teach and test me, that’s my motto in general.

Novak Djokovic, Adelaide 2023 – AI / Reuters / Panoramic

Who do you see as your biggest threat at the Australian Open and which young players do you see breaking through?

All the top players are the biggest rivals, that’s always the case. Tsitsipas, Sinner, Zverev, of course Medvedev and Nadal, who is a veteran like me. As for younger players, it is clear that Carlos Alcaraz, who unfortunately will not be playing in Melbourne, and Holger Rune are front runners. They are both 19 years old and Alcaraz is rightly number 1, he has had a fantastic year. At this point I think it’s even more interesting for people to watch Grand Slams when we’re all there and healthy, it’s dramatic and fascinating to follow who will claim the trophy.

“I’m glad I gained some muscle mass”

People have noticed that in the off season you put on a little bit of weight, that you put on maybe two or three kilos…

I already lost it! To be more precise, I lost 1.5 kg in Adelaide. It happens. In the off-season, when there are no tournaments, I have the chance to build muscle mass, although we don’t have as much time for that in tennis as we do in other sports. Now the opportunity presented itself and I am glad that the work I put into it was fruitful. Playing a tournament always exhausts you, so I hope I can recover my weight in the next few days.

Have you kept your promise to Nick Kyrgios to take him out to dinner, and is there an opportunity for Nick to play at the Serbia Open?

Ha ha, no, still no dinner, but Melbourne is an opportunity to do so. As for the Serbia Open, given that he was one of the few people who stood by and supported me in Australia, I think people at home have changed their opinion of him in a positive way, a lot of people are now eager to see him play. We are having conversations, as we had last year. We would love to have him there, I think he would like it there and he would have a lot of support. If he wants, he’s more than welcome.

Novak Djokovic (Ser) defeated Nick Kyrgios (Aus) in the 2022 Wimbledon men’s final (Antoine Couvercelle/Panoramic)

“Documentary? I hope by the middle of the year”

You announced a documentary during Australian Open 2021, the date for a premiere has changed a few times, where are you now?

There have been some changes given everything that happened last year. We agreed on something and then we had to change our plans. Now we’re adjusting to that, we don’t have an exact date yet, but I think it’ll be out by the middle of this year. We are editing, the finish is close and I hope everyone can see it soon. There’s a lot of material, I’ve been through a lot in my life, so now we’re deciding whether it’s going to be a documentary or a series.

How would you like to be remembered?

By my personal qualities, hopefully more by my virtues than my shortcomings, which I have, just like any other human being. I try to live my life to the fullest and remain aware of the fact that there are many people who have been less fortunate than me. The way I grew up helped me maintain that awareness, I always try to remind myself where I came from.

Everything in life that I have now was not given to me, I had to earn it, together with the people around me who helped me to make my dream come true and keep doing it. I hope I spread positive energy to sports fans around the world. I would like people to feel comfortable coming to see me play and to remember me as someone who cares about others. Of course also because of my achievements in tennis, of which I hope more will follow.

Conversations with Maradona

In a recent interview with Serbian outlet Sport Klub, NBA star Bogdan Bogdanovic shared how much your advice has meant to him. You often mentioned Kobe Bryant as someone whose words have influenced you greatly. Who are some of the other athletes who have inspired you the most?

I read what he said and I can only thank him because he is a friend, an exceptional guy and a great basketball player who I support in everything he does. Together with Nikola Jokic he flies the Serbian flag in the NBA. We speak when we get the chance. It’s always interesting to get an insight into the routine of fellow athletes: how they perceive things, how they practice and recover, their approach, etc. There are many interfaces between different sports, so I’m curious so maybe I can add something to my routine implement. As a top athlete you should always strive for progress, because stagnation means regression.

Many athletes have influenced me. You mentioned Kobe Bryant, of course. I knew Diego Maradona well, we often talked about life and sports and I got some useful tips. The same goes for Michael Jordan. If we talk about tennis, Pete Sampras and Andre Agassi and Boris Becker, who were my coaches. I appreciate the history of each sport and all that the greats of the past have done to make sport a global phenomenon.

“I cry every time I leave home”

You clearly lead an atypical life. How do you find the balance between your work and your family?

It’s not easy, there is no golden formula. Like anyone who travels a lot due to the nature of their work, I have a hard time seeing my wife and children, my parents, brothers… I can’t spend as much time with my family as I would like. For example, I will now spend more than a month in Australia. That hurts, I cry every time I leave home. Sometimes I wish it were different, but again I am very grateful for everything life has given me. My hardships are nothing compared to other people.

I try to be aware of that, but I still miss my family very much. I notice that I am constantly looking for that balance, together with my wife I sometimes get it right, sometimes not. Life, like waves, is up and down, so the main thing for a man is to stay true to himself and do his best to adapt to any circumstances.

Many young tennis players and athletes spend too much time on social media and mobile phones, which can be and often is a distraction. How do you handle your phone time?

I also spend time on my phone. Nowadays it’s the norm, it’s normal, but it’s not healthy at all radiation, distraction, addiction… Personally, I enjoy Instagram, it’s a great app for some of the things I’m looking for, as I love life love through pictures. On the other hand, I try to warn myself not to spend too much time on it so that I can balance social media with real society, real people, without technology.

It’s very hard to do that these days because in tournaments all over the world people are mostly glued to their phones, there’s not much interaction. A lot has changed since I turned pro 20 years ago. It’s not commendable and my advice to young athletes would be to be aware of that and find a formula that suits them. Also, don’t use the phones at night, as the blue light affects the way you sleep and wake up. For me it depends on many circumstances, for example, when I am away I will probably spend more time on the phone so that I can talk to my family.

“I have no problem saying ‘sorry’ if I’ve made a mistake”

In the context of prejudice against athletes from Eastern Europe, Ivan Lendl took a very different approach than you, accepting the role of the villain. On the other hand, you are completely different, you are kind, warm to everyone… What motivates you to behave like this?

Not always! I also make mistakes with people close to me, often they tolerate me both on and off the field. I have a lot of outbursts and mood swings so I don’t really see myself as an epitome of virtue, far from it. On the other hand, I believe that a person should be open to living and learning. I have no problem saying ‘sorry’ to someone when I’ve made a mistake, I think that’s humane. One should be aware of the mistake and repent a little, that is good and healthy. After that one has to go on and on, because a million more mistakes will be made.

This is a concept that strikes me in today’s society, especially in the West, people have lost their sincerity, they are not open with each other, a lot comes down to interests and material things, and some real values ​​are heavily neglected. This is because society is set up like this – the media tells us every day what to buy, to behave in a certain way, to be afraid of this or that…

And in sports, the philosophy ‘only number one is valuable, the rest are losers’ is often imposed, especially in individual sports. Of course I strive for success, but success is a destination, we must learn to enjoy the road to that success, look forward to it and cherish it. I try to remind myself to enjoy the journey. In general, we need more respect for others, more compassion for the difficulties others are going through. For example, everyone is so brave on social media and in the stands, but when you meet them in person, they act differently.

Thanks to Branka Bauk for her help in writing this article