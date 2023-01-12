Redbirds use second-half push to knock down Bears in overtime





Next game: in Southern Illinois 14-01-2023 | 19:00 ESPN3 WJBC AM 1230 / FM 93.7 / The Varsity Network 14 Jan. (Sat) / 7pm Bee Southern Illinois History NORMAL, sick. Trailing as many as nine in the first half, the Illinois State Redbirds outscored Missouri State four times in the second half before pushing further in overtime for a 76-66 Redbird win on Wednesday night. Seneca Knight scored a season-high 22 points on 5-of-10 shooting from the field and 12-of-13 from the charity stripe, while Malachi Poindexter scored 16 points 14 in the first half as Kendal Lewis (12), Luke Kasubke (11), and Darius Burford (10) all reached double digits in the scoring column, giving the Redbirds their first game with five double-digit scorers since December 15, 2020. Knight racked up nine team rebounds, while Lewis added eight. Six different players had an assist in the game, while four others Lewis, Kasubke, Poindexter and Burford each had two steals in the win. The Redbirds hit the road on Saturday, Jan. 14 when the program heads to Carbondale to take on the Southern Illinois Salukis in a tip at 7 p.m. at the Banterra Center. Missouri State scored the first five points of the game and never trailed in the first half, starting 4-of-6 from long range, leading as many as nine in the first half with 1:56 to play in the period before the ‘Birds closed strongly, they used two Poindexter three-pointers to cut the deficit to four heading into the locker room at halftime at 34-30. An ISU 8-1 run early in the second half pushed the hosts ahead for the first time in the game as the Redbirds extended their lead to as many as seven with 6:24 to play in the rules. The Bears fought back to lead by two with 28 seconds to play in the rules before Kasubke found Lewis with a lay-in with six seconds to play, giving the teams a five-minute overtime. The visitors led by three at 64-61 to open extra time; However, Illinois State rallied by scoring the next twelve points, ice the game by making all 10 free throw attempts in overtime to secure the 10-point, 76–66 win. The Redbirds were 29 of 32 from the charity streak in the win, lifting the team’s free throw percentage to 80.9 (254 of 314). The ‘Birds were also 20-of-50 from the field in the game and 7-of-24 (29.2%) from long range. Missouri State made 21 of 62 shots (33.9%) on the game and 8 of 34 (23.5%) from outside the arc. Chance Moore scored a team-high 17 points, while Dalen Ridgnal scored 14 and Jonathan Mogbo and Dononvan Clay a dozen points each. Mogbo pulled down a game-high 12 rebounds while also leading the team in blocking two shots, stealing and tying for the team lead with three assists. TEAM NOTES Illinois State is now 8-10 (3-4 MVC) on the season, while Missouri State is 8-9 (4-3 MVC).

Five different Redbirds scored in double digits, the first time ISU had five scorers in double digits since December 15, 2020

