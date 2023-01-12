Sports
IND vs SL 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Score: Siraj takes SL innings as India chases 216
January 12, 2023
4:54 PM (ACTUAL)
History is not in favor of the Chasing team
It is worth noting that chasing teams have found it difficult to make their mark on ODIs at Eden Gardens, but have to say the goal is worth chasing for India
January 12, 2023
4:37 PM (ACTUAL)
It’s all out as SL is thrown out for 215
It’s all over for SL as they are knocked out for 215 with Kuldeep Yadav scalping 3 wickets
January 12, 2023
4:33 PM (ACTUAL)
Breakthrough for India
And it’s 9 down for SL as Dunith Wellalage leaves 32
January 12, 2023
4:23 PM (ACTUAL)
200 for SL
Sri Lanka showed guts today and put 200 on the board
January 12, 2023
4:21 PM (ACTUAL)
SL almost 200
Despite being a rough day, SL is closing in on 200 at the Eden Gardens
January 12, 2023
4:09 PM (ACTUAL)
India strikes again
The Indian team is now back on top as SL lost their eighth wicket
January 12, 2023
3:57 PM (ACTUAL)
Sri Lanka has kept the wicket stream quiet
For a moment, it looks like Sri Lanka is holding wicket flow still as there are no wickets for the last 15 minutes
January 12, 2023
3:42 PM (ACTUAL)
Can SL play 50 overs?
As things stand, it’s hard to defend SL playing all 50 overs, Kuldeep and Co are on fire
January 12, 2023
3:36 PM (ACTUAL)
200 international wickets for Kuldeep Yadav
It is 200 international wickets for Kuldeep Yadav
January 12, 2023
3:32 PM (ACTUAL)
Is there a way back for SL?
It’s 145/6 and SL is looking for a way back with Wanindu Hasaranga in the middle
January 12, 2023
3:27 PM (ACTUAL)
Kuldeep Yadav on a roll
Kuldeep Yadav almost seems to hint at a permanent place in the Playing XI, in the team and strikes three times!!! What a spell
January 12, 2023
3:20 PM (ACTUAL)
Sri Lanka everywhere
Dasun Shanaka has to leave and he is not in form in the first ODI
January 12, 2023
3:14 PM (ACTUAL)
RUNNING OUT!!!
Fernando was the victim of a bad moment as Sri Lanka lost the fourth wicket – but he leaves for a well-made 50
January 12, 2023
3:11 PM (ACTUAL)
50 for Nuwanidu
It’s a few innings from Nuwanidu when he brings out his 50
January 12, 2023
3:05 PM (ACTUAL)
Well, India is back in the game
With back-to-back wickets in the match, India is back in the game
January 12, 2023
3:00 PM (ACTUAL)
Collapse Sri Lanka after good start
Sri Lanka is facing collapse after a good start and has lost back-to-back wickets
January 12, 2023
2:55 PM (ACTUAL)
Out!! but there is a DRS
SL has asked for a DRS but Kuldeep has struck for India
January 12, 2023
2:53 PM (ACTUAL)
SL has reached 100 at Eden Gardens
Sri Lanka has reached 100 after an impressive start and needed 16 overs to do so
January 12, 2023
2:47 PM (ACTUAL)
Good recovery for Sri Lanka
Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis have now put together a 59-run standings and stabilized the innings for SL.
January 12, 2023
2:36 PM (ACTUAL)
Sri Lanka currently on top
Sri Lanka should be confident at the moment as they are at the top with their performance despite an early setback
January 12, 2023
14:22 (ACTUALLY)
Will Sri Lanka try to break the jinx of India’s ODI Series jinx?
Sri Lanka is trying to break the jinx of India’s ODI series jinx and here’s what our experts say –
January 12, 2023
2:18 PM (ACTUAL)
End of first Powerplay
At the end of the first Power Play it is 51/1 when Hadik Pandya gets the ball
January 12, 2023
2:14 PM (ACTUAL)
Siraj proceeds to India
After 9 overs it is 46/1 for Sri Lanka as they seem to be gaining momentum
January 12, 2023
2:07 PM (ACTUAL)
SL towards 50
The visitors are heading towards 50 and trying to recover from the setback
January 12, 2023
2:01 PM (ACTUAL)
Mohammed Siraj strikes for India
India has drawn first blood in the match as Mohammed Siraj breaks through
January 12, 2023
1:53 PM (ACTUAL)
27/0 after 5 overs
Sri Lanka are negotiating their way to the power play and have started the innings well
January 12, 2023
1:44 PM (ACTUAL)
9/0 after 3 overs
Sri Lanka got off to a slow start, but still early days in the innings for the visitors
January 12, 2023
1:36 PM (ACTUAL)
Siraj deals new ball
Mohammed Siraj has taken the new ball and will try to beat the opponent
January 12, 2023
1:33 PM (ACTUAL)
SL starts innings
Sri Lanka started their innings with Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando.
January 12, 2023
1:30 PM (ACTUAL)
The thoughts of Rohit Sharma
I was in two minds. I wanted to bat first because of how we played last time, but looking at this ground, I wanted to field. In general, improvements are as a team, nothing in particular. What we have done in the past is in the past, we need to look forward and do better and better.
January 12, 2023
1:24 PM (ACTUAL)
Can India Seal ODI Series?
If India beat Sri Lanka today they will start 2023 with a series win and with ODI World Cup just around the corner these are good signs
January 12, 2023
1:18 PM (ACTUAL)
Less than 15 minutes from the start
We are less than 15 minutes away from the start
Teams:
Sri Lanka (Play XI): Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha
India (Play XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj
January 12, 2023
1:04 PM (ACTUAL)
Kuldeep enters for Chahal
Chahal is out because of a little problem. Kuldeep Yadav enters before him.
January 12, 2023
13:02 (ACTUAL)
IND to bowl first
Sri Lanka won the toss and India bowled first.
January 12, 2023
12:49 PM (ACTUAL)
Hello welcome
Hello and welcome to India vs Sri Lanka live blog, 2nd ODI. Having won the first game by 91 runs, the Men in Blue would look to continue their winning momentum and seal the series at Eden Gardens.
Can they? Toss at 1:00 PM. Stay tuned!
