IND vs SL 2nd ODI, Live Cricket Score: Siraj takes SL innings as India chases 216







4:54 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale History is not in favor of the Chasing team It is worth noting that chasing teams have found it difficult to make their mark on ODIs at Eden Gardens, but have to say the goal is worth chasing for India









4:37 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale It’s all out as SL is thrown out for 215 It’s all over for SL as they are knocked out for 215 with Kuldeep Yadav scalping 3 wickets









4:33 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Breakthrough for India And it’s 9 down for SL as Dunith Wellalage leaves 32









4:23 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale 200 for SL Sri Lanka showed guts today and put 200 on the board









4:21 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale SL almost 200 Despite being a rough day, SL is closing in on 200 at the Eden Gardens









4:09 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale India strikes again The Indian team is now back on top as SL lost their eighth wicket









3:57 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Sri Lanka has kept the wicket stream quiet For a moment, it looks like Sri Lanka is holding wicket flow still as there are no wickets for the last 15 minutes









3:42 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Can SL play 50 overs? As things stand, it’s hard to defend SL playing all 50 overs, Kuldeep and Co are on fire









3:36 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale 200 international wickets for Kuldeep Yadav It is 200 international wickets for Kuldeep Yadav









3:32 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Is there a way back for SL? It’s 145/6 and SL is looking for a way back with Wanindu Hasaranga in the middle









3:27 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Kuldeep Yadav on a roll Kuldeep Yadav almost seems to hint at a permanent place in the Playing XI, in the team and strikes three times!!! What a spell









3:20 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Sri Lanka everywhere Dasun Shanaka has to leave and he is not in form in the first ODI









3:14 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale RUNNING OUT!!! Fernando was the victim of a bad moment as Sri Lanka lost the fourth wicket – but he leaves for a well-made 50









3:11 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale 50 for Nuwanidu It’s a few innings from Nuwanidu when he brings out his 50









3:05 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Well, India is back in the game With back-to-back wickets in the match, India is back in the game









3:00 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Collapse Sri Lanka after good start Sri Lanka is facing collapse after a good start and has lost back-to-back wickets









2:55 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Out!! but there is a DRS SL has asked for a DRS but Kuldeep has struck for India









2:53 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale SL has reached 100 at Eden Gardens Sri Lanka has reached 100 after an impressive start and needed 16 overs to do so









2:47 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Good recovery for Sri Lanka Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis have now put together a 59-run standings and stabilized the innings for SL.









2:36 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Sri Lanka currently on top Sri Lanka should be confident at the moment as they are at the top with their performance despite an early setback









14:22 (ACTUALLY)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Will Sri Lanka try to break the jinx of India’s ODI Series jinx? Sri Lanka is trying to break the jinx of India’s ODI series jinx and here’s what our experts say –









2:18 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale End of first Powerplay At the end of the first Power Play it is 51/1 when Hadik Pandya gets the ball









2:14 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Siraj proceeds to India After 9 overs it is 46/1 for Sri Lanka as they seem to be gaining momentum









2:07 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale SL towards 50 The visitors are heading towards 50 and trying to recover from the setback









2:01 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Mohammed Siraj strikes for India India has drawn first blood in the match as Mohammed Siraj breaks through









1:53 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale 27/0 after 5 overs Sri Lanka are negotiating their way to the power play and have started the innings well









1:44 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale 9/0 after 3 overs Sri Lanka got off to a slow start, but still early days in the innings for the visitors









1:36 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Siraj deals new ball Mohammed Siraj has taken the new ball and will try to beat the opponent









1:33 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale SL starts innings Sri Lanka started their innings with Kusal Mendis and Avishka Fernando.









1:30 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale The thoughts of Rohit Sharma I was in two minds. I wanted to bat first because of how we played last time, but looking at this ground, I wanted to field. In general, improvements are as a team, nothing in particular. What we have done in the past is in the past, we need to look forward and do better and better.









1:24 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Can India Seal ODI Series? If India beat Sri Lanka today they will start 2023 with a series win and with ODI World Cup just around the corner these are good signs









1:18 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Less than 15 minutes from the start We are less than 15 minutes away from the start Teams: Sri Lanka (Play XI): Kusal Mendis(w), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Nuwanidu Fernando, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Lahiru Kumara, Kasun Rajitha India (Play XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul(w), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Umran Malik, Mohammed Siraj









1:04 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Kuldeep enters for Chahal Chahal is out because of a little problem. Kuldeep Yadav enters before him.









13:02 (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale IND to bowl first Sri Lanka won the toss and India bowled first.









12:49 PM (ACTUAL)

Posted by Aditya Pimpale Hello welcome Hello and welcome to India vs Sri Lanka live blog, 2nd ODI. Having won the first game by 91 runs, the Men in Blue would look to continue their winning momentum and seal the series at Eden Gardens. Can they? Toss at 1:00 PM. Stay tuned!









