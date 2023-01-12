Soccer coach Rockwall Heath HS on leave after pushup punishment

A high school football coach in Rockwall was suspended after some players required medical attention after a practice session.

The principal of Rockwall Heath High School said steps are being taken to determine exactly what happened.

The school district said it hired an “independent third party” to investigate the incident.

The school’s head football coach is accused of making a group of football players do a large number of push-ups.

Coach John Harrell has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

In a letter to parents, the school said the incident happened Friday during an off-season football program.

It didn’t say how many pushups the students had to perform, but one person who emailed FOX 4 said it was hundreds as punishment.

The school said several of the athletes eventually required medical attention and “some” were hospitalized.

The letter did not say how many went to the hospital and what was going on with the students was not mentioned.

According to a parent of a child in the hospital, it was 300 push-ups for an hour without a break or water.

That parent, who asked FOX 4 not to reveal their identities, said, “As a parent, we send our children to school with the confidence that they are being cared for at the highest level. That was the case until this unfortunate event.”

They said their child had rhabdomyolysis.

Coach Harrell was named head football coach at Rockwall Heath a year ago. He has been a coach in the school’s football program since 2019.

He has also coached other programs in North Texas.

Brady Luff, a junior football team captain, said he was training, and he believes Coach Harrell was not punishing players, instead instilling discipline.

“I pray for all parties that are in the hospital. They are my brothers,” Luff said.

He said water was available and players were free to leave.

“He has treated us with nothing but respect and he loves each of us as his own,” Luff said.

His mother also defends the coach.

“So if there was something going on with this situation that I thought was harming these kids, I would have been the first person in the principal’s office or wherever I need to go to get this to stop,” said Stephanie Luff .

Last Monday, the school’s athletic coach sent messages to the families of the players in that offseason program.

The trainer advised to watch for symptoms such as sharp arm pain and abdominal discomfort.

The district said it has been in contact with affected families and athletes.

FOX 4 reached out to the district via phone and email on Wednesday with specific questions, including how many students have been hospitalized, how many push-ups they’ve done and whether there’s an official protocol for workouts.

The district did not respond.