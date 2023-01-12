The reason to trade away this season’s best goalkeeper

Especially for Yahoo Sports

It may only be January, but this is the long run of fantasy season. The schedule will be slightly different depending on your league setup, but with a playoff of at least three weeks, you’ll probably be somewhere in the middle or three-quarters of the regular regular season.

Given the level of parity and talent in the NHL right now, the margin of error in fantasy is likely to remain as slim as ever, but that also means it’s all the more important to pay attention to which players can keep it hot the rest of the time to get. season.

Here are your trading goals for this week.

TRADE FOR

Kevin Fiala, LW/RW, Kings (96 percent rostered)

Fiala broke a seven-game goal drought with a hat-trick against Vegas and followed it up with four points against Edmonton. He’s really starting to build a reputation as a second half player. Last season, Fiala scored 13 goals and 34 points in the first half before exploding with 51 points in the second half with the Wild. According to hockey-reference.com, Fiala averages 0.69 points per game before the All-Star Game, but 0.76 points per game after.

While the sample size isn’t the same, Fiala’s recent outburst is just more evidence that he’s a bit of a slow starter and tends to ramp it up later on. It’s even more understandable this season with a new team, and the Kings struggled earlier in the season when their goaltending was in flux. Fiala’s performances in the second half make him a sneaky under-the-radar trading target.

Claude Giroux, C/RW, Senators (94% rostered)

This one is for those who like to pick apart advanced stats. Among forwards with at least 250 minutes played in 5-on-5, Giroux ranks sixth in the league in the difference between expected goals and actual goals, according to naturalstattrick.com. There are only two notable players in fantasy ahead of Giroux: Paul Stastnywhich ranks first with an amazing difference of 12.15 and remains an excellent streaming option as long as it remains the number 2 center in Carolina, and Brady Tkachukwho happens to be Giroux’s linemate.

Claude Giroux has been one of the more head-turning players in fantasy. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Both Giroux and Tkachuk have a difference of more than eight goals. It’s not uncommon for good players to outperform their expected goals, but it’s always curious when good players underperform. But when you consider that Giroux ranks 260th and Tkachuk ranks 229th out of 372 forwards in on-ice shooting percentage, it starts to make a little more sense. Note that Giroux’s shooting percentage is higher than his career average, and the same goes for Tim Stuetzle, their center, but Tkachuk’s is slightly lower and has a big impact, as he also tends to take the most shots. The thing about shooting rates is that they tend to normalize over time. Even if Giroux’s goal-scoring efficiency declines, Tkachuk’s should improve, and in turn, Giroux should be able to far exceed the 21 assists he earned this season. The Senators offense is extremely talented, even though they are ranked 24th in GF/GP, and it could ramp up in the second half.

TRADE AWAY

JT Miller, C/LW/RW, Canucks (99% Roster)

The Canucks have lost five of their last six to squander a 3-0 lead against the Penguins on Tuesday night during the toughest, but arguably most vital part of their schedule. The Canucks can talk about their playoff chances all they want, but the reality is they’re eight points away from a wild card spot, and each loss brings them closer and closer to one conclusion: selling.

Miller is unlikely to be moved, but key parts of their power play, including menacing UFA and captaincy Bob Horvat as well as impending UFA Andrei Kuzmenko on the second unit, can be moved. That will take a big bite out of their power play, arguably the Canucks’ best feature and where Miller has scored 17 of his 35 points this season. Without Horvat’s shooting, Miller’s already up and down season is likely to go downhill. However, with triple positions and near point-per-game production, there should be a good trading market for Miller in fantasy before the Canucks begin their fire sale.

Linus Ullmark, G, Bruins (94% roster)

No player is untouchable in fantasy. Make no mistake, Ullmark is having an incredible season and apart from a terrible second half, he probably locked up Vezina. But interestingly enough, the Bruins have opted to return to a 50/50 rotation over their past 11 games. In fantasy, quantity matters, and if the Bruins’ rotation holds up for the rest of the season, that’s just 20 more starts for Ullmark. Compared to some real workhorses, such as Connor Hellebuyck, that’s maybe 10 fewer starts for the rest of the way. Per game, Ullmark is the better keeper, but it can be very difficult to make up for that difference. Assuming that both goalkeepers maintain their level of play, if Hellebuyck plays 30 more games and Ullmark only 20, Hellebuyck will surpass him in both expected saves (895 vs. 551) and wins (20 vs. 17).

Fantasy managers chasing the championship should of course keep Ullmark, but for those whose chances are fading, or those in goalkeeping leagues who have no intention of keeping Ullmark, this is a great opportunity to sell when Ullmark’s fantasy value is still is demonstrable. at most. A mid-level starter and maybe a player who can close a gap in other parts of your lineup might not be such a bad idea.