So go! and get active in Solihull this New Year





So go! Solihull council’s annual physical activity campaign encourages all residents to get active this new year, with a wide range of free and low-cost activities available throughout the council. Aimed at everyone from people who aren’t active to people who already engage in some form of regular exercise. So go! aims to help people find an exercise that works for them, regardless of age, long-term health issues or ability. To ensure that So Go! relevant to the local population, real residents of Solihull feature in the campaign and participate in various physical activities. Raising awareness of a variety of movement ideas and motivating residents to try an activity they have never tried before are ways people are supported to get active. Activities and ideas to move more, more often, are well-known exercises such as swimming, table tennis, cycling, nature walks and running. As well as less obvious activity suggestions, which often don’t require you to leave your home, such as gardening and chair stretches and simple range of motion exercises. North Solihull Sports Center and Tudor Grange Leisure Center provide extensive exercise opportunities, while the city parks and open spaces contain a hidden collection of opportunities for all ages, including outdoor fitness equipment, table tennis tables, cycle and BMX tracks, tennis courts and trails that include nature walks and nature reserves . Accessible physical activity for underprivileged groups and those whose physical activity levels have been most impacted by Covid can find ideas and inspiration that suit their needs and budget. To make it easy for everyone to get involved, here are many ways to get moving www.solihullonthemove.co.uk/get-moving/ In addition to the obvious physical benefits, the campaign will promote the important mental health factor associated with getting active, as well as the relationship benefits, such as meeting new people and feeling rewarded and accomplished. Cllr Diane Howell, Cabinet portfolio holder for leisure and communities, said: Covid had a huge impact on mental health, limiting options to keep fit such as going to the gym or going for a walk with friends. So go! is the ideal way to showcase the huge range of activities and opportunities in Solihull, for all ages and abilities, many of which are free to enter. It’s also great to get Solihull people involved in the campaign, with residents photographed taking part in various exercises. We hope this will inspire many others in the congregation to try a new exercise or activity. Solihull organisations, clubs and groups can also benefit from the campaign by downloading a toolkit containing a range of posters, leaflets, social media posts and materials, which can be customized with their own activity information. For details of activities, ideas and inspiration to motivate everyone to So Go! and get active and to download the toolkit, visit the new Solihull On The Move website at www.solihullonthemove.co.uk/so go Register here by checking the Solihull Active newsletter, to receive updates and information on activities, practicalities and tips to stay active.

