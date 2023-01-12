Sports
Pirates fall in Cincinnati, 83-55
Ezra the Brave added 10 points for the Pirates (10-8, 1-4 AAC) who allowed a season-high 14 three-pointers en route to their third straight loss.
Cincinnati (12-6, 3-2 AAC) had three double-digit scorers, led by Landers Nolley II (20 points) and Jeremiah Davenport (16 points).
The Pirates got off to a slow start for their second game in a row trailing 8-2 and going scoreless for three minutes before a Quentin Diboundje lay up at 15:21. Back-to-back layups from Diboundje and RJ Felton would tie the game at eight points, forcing a Bearcats timeout at 14 minutes. After going nearly four minutes without a point, Cincinnati responded with an 8-2 run to take a 16-10 lead and force ECU to use one of their timeouts.
ECU would allow 10 threes in the first half to trail 38-25 at half time and face the biggest halftime deficit of the season.
The Pirates would come out flat offensively in the second half, gaining just four points in the first seven minutes of the second stanza and staring at a 27-point deficit. Small’s scoring binge in the second half would help cut the Bearcats’ lead to 17, but the Pirates wouldn’t close the rest of the way.
Next one
The Pirates will briefly return to Minges for a one-game homestand on Sunday, January 15 against South Florida at 1 p.m. on ESPN2.
|
