Australia pulls out of the Afghan cricket series due to Taliban restrictions on women

The Australian men’s cricket team has withdrawn from a series of upcoming matches against Afghanistan in protest of the Taliban’s prevailing restrictions on education and employment for women and girls, Cricket Australia (CA) said in a statement on Thursday. The teams were scheduled to play three One Day International (ODI) matches in the United Arab Emirates in March, but CA decided to cancel the series after extensive consultations with various stakeholders, including the Australian government, the statement said. CA is committed to supporting the growth of the game for women and men around the world, including in Afghanistan, and will continue to work with the Afghanistan Cricket Board in anticipation of improved conditions for women and girls in the country, it added please. In December, the Taliban announced the suspension of university education for all female students. The move followed a decision in March to ban girls from returning to secondary schools, following months of closures in place since the Islamist group took over Afghanistan in August 2021. Later that month, the Taliban ordered all local and international non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to prevent their female employees from coming to work, warning that failure to comply would result in their licenses being revoked. Cricket Australia had previously pulled out of a proposed Test match against Afghanistan to be held in Tasmania in November 2021 due to the Taliban’s ban on women playing sports. Driving the growth of women’s cricket globally is incredibly important to Cricket Australia. Our vision for cricket is that it is a sport for everyone, and we unequivocally support the game for women at every level, CA said at the time. Australia’s Sports Minister Anika Wells said on Thursday Canberra supports Cricket Australia’s move. The Australian government welcomes Cricket Australia’s decision to withdraw from the upcoming One Day International series for men against Afghanistan, following the Taliban’s increasing crackdown on the rights of women and girls, she tweeted. While the Taliban repeatedly claimed they would protect girls’ and women’s rights, the group has done the opposite, taking away the hard-won freedoms for which women have fought tirelessly over the past two decades. The United Nations and at least half a dozen major foreign aid agencies have said they are temporarily suspending operations in Afghanistan following the ban on female NGO workers.

